Will Yachtify (YCHT) Presale Be The Better Investment Strategy Than Bitcoin (BTC) and Theta Network (THETA)

Across the Cryptocurrency Industry, projects are consistently battling to stay relevant in regard to market capitalization and to truly provide investors and traders with a reason to invest, both in regard to their native cryptocurrency as well as the overall project’s offering.
Investors and Whales have begun putting attention on the presale of Yachtify, the first platform where anyone can buy, sell, rent, or anything from a jet ski to a sunseeker yacht. Amidst the increase in transaction fees of Bitcoin (BTC) and the bearish news of Theta Network (THETA).
Transaction Fees Rise on Bitcoin (BTC) And Ethereum (ETH) Due To The Launch of PEPE
The PEPE meme coin’s explosive growth, which has increased by more than 600% over the last week, has boosted acceptance of the BRC-20 token standard. The buzz around meme coins has affected the Ethereum (ETH) network and caused gas prices to surge to multi-month highs. According to Crypto Fees, on May 2nd, Ethereum (ETH) transaction fees reached $19 million, reaching a record not seen since May 2022.
Despite a recent increase in Bitcoin (BTC) transaction fees, they are still well below the all-time high levels achieved in April 2021, when average Bitcoin (BTC) transaction prices were around $70. According to data provided by cryptocurrency on-chain analytics company Glassnode, the average transaction cost on the Bitcoin (BTC) network has recently risen to its highest level in almost two years.
The average transaction fee of Bitcoin (BTC) rose more than ten-fold from a low of 0.00003161 on April 23 to 0.00032814 BTC on Friday. A transaction charge of around $10 is implied by the current price of Bitcoin (BTC), which is around $29,600. When compared to the average transaction price of less than $1.0 on April 23 (when the price of Bitcoin was fluctuating in the low-$27,000s), that is a more than 10-fold increase.
Theta Network (THETA) Price Analysis As Predicted by Technical Analysts
Early in March, Theta Network’s (THETA) price fell below the trendline and made a lower bottom after losing 21% of its overall value.
Theta Network (THETA) performed a bullish rally of 30% after forming a hammer pattern close to its base support line of roughly $0.850, proving that the bullish views were only momentary.
The Theta Network (THETA) RSI is currently trading close to its previous resistance level in the 4 Hr time frame. The 14 SMA is located close to the median line at point 46.40, while the RSI line is fluctuating about 60.49. In the near future, a bearish decrease in the RSI line is anticipated. In a shorter time frame, the price of Theta Network (THETA) is presently moving in the supply zone. Within a consolidation channel, the price is exhibiting precise moves. Despite the fact that the Oscillators recently broke the consolidation, suggesting that the price of Theta Network (THETA) may soon be following their lead.
The Way Investors Earn Money Will Change With Yachtify (YCHT) Upon Launch
Every investor will have the opportunity to make passive income by purchasing a fractional interest in a boat through the Yachtify marketplace.
In more concrete terms, they can make money by renting out the yacht they own as a result of their ownership. Investors can rest assured knowing that the Yachtify network has undergone an InterFi network KYC and that the liquidity will be permanently locked.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.