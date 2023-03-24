Will Twitter Get Its Own Cryptocurrency or Will Musk Choose Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB) or Even Presale Token TMS Network (TMSN) for Payment Options?
Elon Musk is well known for liking meme coin Dogecoin (DOGE), and even Shiba Inu (SHIB), and now that he’s taken over Twitter will he look to create Twitter coin, or will he use one of the meme coins as a form of payment?
Both Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are viable options for Musk. The new token TMS Network (TMSN) sold all of its $500k allocation in the first stage of its presale and is gathering the interest of some of the biggest investors.
Dogecoin (DOGE)
Dogecoin (DOGE) is a cryptocurrency initially created back in 2013 as a joke. It’s based on the popular “Doge” Internet meme which was viral back then, but over the years Dogecoin (DOGE) has been taken more seriously.
Dogecoin (DOGE) operates on a decentralized and open-source network, which means that anyone can contribute to its development and use it to make ultra fast transactions, making it perfect for installing payments on platforms like Twitter.
And of course, Elon Musk is a well known admirer of Dogecoin (DOGE). Back in 2021, the Tesla CEO bought a lot of Bitcoin (BTC), but he did shill Dogecoin (DOGE) a lot and talked relentlessly about using it as a form of payment.
Shiba Inu (SHIB)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) is another meme coin, which was created in August 2020. It’s similar to Dogecoin (DOGE), as it uses the same Shiba Inu dog as a logo, and many see it as a joke coin.
However, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is another crypto that could easily be used as a payments network for any platform. Shiba Inu (SHIB) operates on a decentralized and open-source network, but it’s built on Ethereum and it uses a proof-of-stake consensus algorithm, making transactions even faster.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) has also gained attention for its innovative DeFi ecosystem, including its own decentralized exchange (DEX) called ShibaSwap. This makes Shiba Inu (SHIB) arguably a better choice for Musk if he was to use a meme coin for payments on Twitter.
TMS Network (TMSN)
It’s not a meme coin like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), but if Elon musk wants to integrate a crypto into Twitter, he should consider the new crypto TMS Network (TMSN).
TMS Network (TMSN) is a cryptocurrency project that aims to revolutionize the trading industry. It allows users global access to various investment types on its platform and the native token can be used for ultra fast payments within the network and as payment rails outside.
TMS Network (TMSN) is currently in stage 2 of its presale, with 50% already complete, and one of the key features is its potential integration as a form of payment in various trading platforms. Users can trade every derivative, including equities, stocks, and CFDs, with cryptocurrency payments, making it a more accessible and efficient alternative to traditional payment methods.
TMS Network (TMSN) also offers low latency and on-chain analytics, as well as compatibility with popular trading platforms such as MT4 and MT5, and social trading features such as copy trader.
Investors and traders can participate in the TMS Network (TMSN) presale to take advantage of the cheap prices available in the second stage of the presale. And based on price predictions, TMS Network (TMSN) has the potential to reach $2 in value by the end of this year, and who knows, if Elon Musk is to get serious about payment on Twitter then TMS Network (TMSN) should be his first option.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.