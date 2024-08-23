Will $TIA Mirror $ARB And $XAI Ahead Of Its Major Token Unlock?

As we’ve observed with projects like $ARB, $XAI, and $WLD, price surges often precede major token unlocks.
Now, all eyes are on $TIA as the market speculates whether its price will follow a similar pattern ahead of its upcoming big unlock on October 31st.
TokenUnlocks Overview
$TIA’s major unlock for team members and investors is set to begin on October 31st, with an initial release of 175 million tokens. This significant event is valued at around $900 million and represents a staggering 85.9% of the current circulating supply. Following this initial release, approximately 1 million tokens will be unlocked daily, gradually increasing the circulating supply.
The $TIA project has undergone three funding rounds, with token prices ranging from $0.10 to $1. In its seed funding round, the project raised $15 million, with the first seed unlock expected to release tokens valued at $262 million. Despite the imminent unlock, about 80% of the total supply will remain vested until October 2025, potentially moderating the impact on the market.
Will $TIA’s mirror $ARB and $XAI before their big unlocks?
We’ve seen price surges in projects like $ARB, $XAI, and $WLD just before their major unlocks.$TIA is raising heads about whether its price holds up ahead of the upcoming big unlock 👇 pic.twitter.com/8h61ds6j3L
— Token Unlocks (@Token_Unlocks) August 20, 2024
Celestia Staking Overview
Over the past 30 days, the Celestia network has experienced a net increase of 46 million $TIA tokens staked, valued at approximately $236 million at the current market rate. However, despite this substantial staking activity, the value of $TIA has declined during the same period.
Market Implications
With the upcoming token unlock and the subsequent increase in circulating supply, $TIA could experience significant price movements. Investors are closely monitoring whether $TIA will mimic the pre-unlock price surges seen in $ARB and $XAI or whether the additional supply will exert downward pressure on the token’s value. The market’s response to this unlock could set the tone for $TIA’s future trajectory, making it a critical event for both current and potential investors.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
Image Source: dvigalet/123RF // Image Effects by Colorcinch