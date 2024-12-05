$WIF Gains Momentum: Now Available Fo Coinbase Users In New York

The memecoin $WIF (@dogwifcoin) has officially become accessible to Coinbase users in New York, marking a significant milestone for the cryptocurrency.
This development has sparked renewed interest in $WIF, especially as key players in the market make noteworthy moves.
One of the most remarkable stories involves blockgraze (@blockgraze), a savvy investor who turned a modest $1,156 investment into a staggering $8.6 million. On November 24, 2023, blockgraze spent just 20 SOL to acquire 7.4 million $WIF tokens.
After holding for eight months, they sold the tokens for a remarkable 7,439x return. Recently, blockgraze deposited their entire $1.5 million $WIF stash, worth $4.56 million, into Coinbase.
https://twitter.com/lookonchain/status/1863772516705288486?t=C34fMfIp5bRLCuJp2NTvng&s=19
Whale Withdraws Massive Amount Of $WIF From Binance
Another whale, associated with the address FvPBr…K5W3B, has also been active. This address withdrew $3.15 million worth of $WIF from Binance two hours ago and transferred it to Kamino Finance, a Solana-based liquidity protocol.
The investor initially acquired $WIF at an average cost of $3.15 per token. With $WIF’s current price at $3.22, this move suggests confidence in further price growth or an interest in generating yield through liquidity provision.
https://twitter.com/ai_9684xtpa/status/1863856557924159551
As $WIF expands its reach and gains traction among both retail users and whales, its market presence continues to solidify. The token’s listing on Coinbase in New York could drive further adoption and trading activity. However, as with all memecoins, investors should remain cautious and consider the inherent volatility in such assets.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
