Why Staking Is the Best Way to Invest When the Market Is Down – Trump Is Staking ETH

Crypto investors are scared when the market goes down. But smart people like Donald Trump, who owns Ethereum (ETH), have found staking as a safe bet to make money from crypto.
Staking increases your daily income even when prices go down. If you want to make the most of your crypto without worrying about the hassles of trading, here are 6 staking websites for your money.
As we head into 2025, UnitedStakes is still ahead of the curve with a good annual percentage rate (APY), new security features, and an easy-to-use experience.
1. UnitedStaking – The King of Passive Staking (Editor’s Choice)
Its clear fees, instant rewards system, and smart auto-add make UnitedStakes one of the best crypto staking websites. It supports many digital assets such as Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin (BTC), Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL), and Tether (USDT). You can stake for as little as 15 days to as long as 180 days. The website is also good for beginners. It has a nice dashboard. There are no high fees.
It is also good for those who invest a lot. There are things in cold storage for extra security. There is also KYC verification. Frequent users can benefit from things like a VIP club and a friend referral program. It has an auto-profit system and daily payment methods, so UnitedStake is good for those who want to grow their crypto money over time without worrying about market fluctuations.
Exploring UnitedStaking’s Staking Packages
Recommended Plan: Sui Staking Pool
- Staking Amount: $2,000
- Staking Duration: 10 Days
- Daily Earnings: $24.00
- Total Rewards: $240.00
- Referral Bonus: $14.00
- Capital Back: Yes
UnitedStaking’s Staking Plans
|Plan Name
|Staking Amount
|Duration
|Daily Rewards
|Total Rewards
|Referral Rewards
|Free Trial Pool
|$100
|1 day
|$1.00
|$1.00
|$0.00
|Cosmos Staking Pool
|$300
|2 days
|$3.81
|$7.62
|$0.00
|BNB Staking Pool
|$700
|7 days
|$7.00
|$49.00
|$3.50
|SUI Staking Pool
|$2,000
|10 days
|$24.00
|$240.00
|$14.00
|Bitcoin Staking Pool
|$5,500
|14 days
|$79.75
|$1,116.50
|$49.50
|Toncoin Staking Pool
|$10,000
|21 days
|$170.00
|$3,570.00
|$110.00
|Tron Staking Pool
|$28,000
|30 Days
|$540.40
|$16,212.00
|$448.00
|Solana Staking Pool
|$50,000
|40 Days
|$1,190.00
|$47,600.00
|$1,000.00
|Ethereum Staking Pool
|$100,000
|58 days
|$700.00
|$40,600.00
|$2,500.00
|Dogecoin Staking Pool
|$150,000
|90 Days
|$4,500.00
|$405,000.00
|$4,500.00
|Polkadot Staking Pool
|$200,000
|120 days
|$6,740.00
|$808,800.00
|$8,000.00
|Uniswap Staking Pool
|$300,000
|150 Days
|$11,400.00
|$1,710,000.00
|$12,000.00
Sign-Up Bonus
You can get a free trial credit of $100 from UnitedStakes. Try their real staking system without spending a dime. You probably didn’t know this.
Affiliate Program
If you tell your friends to join you, you both get a 5% discount. Not only that, the person you invite also gets paid. You get paid too. No problem.
Bounty Program
Make a video, tweet, or post about UnitedStaking. You get paid based on how well you do and how well it responds. They can give you anywhere from $1 to $1,000.
Key Features:
- Wide Cryptocurrency Support: Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Dogecoin (DOGE), and more.
- User-Friendly Interface: Great for both beginners and experts.
- Flexible Staking Plans: Choose plans that suit your goals.
- Non-Custodial Staking: You maintain control of your assets.
2. OnStaking – Fast and Flexible Staking for Daily Earners
OnStaking is good for those who want to start staking without any hassle. It is very suitable for beginners. It is designed with speed and ease in mind. Even those who do not have much knowledge about crypto can still make profits. You can get a good APY of up to 15.5%. You can change or withdraw your stake at any time. All your money is in your hands. The best thing about it is that it gives you gifts every day. Profits are credited to your account every 24 hours. It is good for those who want to see results quickly.
If you choose a flexible plan, you can withdraw your money at any time without any obligations. When it comes to security, OnStaking does not make any mistakes. Digital things are in cold places. There is a system that requires you to log in twice to protect your account. If you’re looking for a low-risk, daily income stream or an easy way to make crypto profits without having to invest, OnStaking is a great fit. It offers an easy, secure, and reliable experience.
Exploring OnStaking’s Staking Packages
Recommended Staking Plan: Dai Staking Plan
- Investment Amount: $800.00
- Duration: 05 days
- Daily Earnings: $8.00
- Total Earnings: $40.00
- Referral Reward: $4.00
- Capital Back: Yes
OnStaking’s Staking Plans
|Plan Name
|Investment Amount
|Duration
|Daily Earnings
|Total Earnings
|Referral Rewards
|Free Trial Staking
|$100
|1 day
|$1.00
|$1.00
|$0.00
|POL Staking
|$200
|3 days
|$2.50
|$7.50
|$0.00
|Dai Staking Plan
|$800
|5 Days
|$8.00
|$40.00
|$4.00
|Chainlink Staking
|$1,800
|11 days
|$21.96
|$241.56
|$14.40
|Tron Staking
|$5,000
|15 days
|$76.00
|$1,140.00
|$45.00
|Bitcoin Staking
|$10,000
|20 days
|$168.00
|$3,360.00
|$100.00
|Cardano Staking Plan
|$30,000
|28 Days
|$570.00
|$15,960.00
|$450.00
|Ethereum Staking
|$50,000
|40 days
|$1,185.00
|$47,400.00
|$1,050.00
|Solana Staking
|$95,000
|60 days
|$2,584.00
|$155,040.00
|$2,375.00
|Avalanche Staking Plan
|$160,000
|90 Days
|$4,960.00
|$446,400.00
|$4,960.00
|XRP Staking
|$200,000
|120 days
|$6,680.00
|$801,600.00
|$8,000.00
|Ethereum Staking Plan
|$280,000
|160 Days
|$10,920.00
|$1,747,200.00
|$11,480.00
Affiliate Program
Get 5% of your friends’ staked profits by referring them. The more friends you have, the more your passive income will increase.
Bounty Program
Earn some money. Do good work. Rewards can range from $1 to $100, depending on how well your blog post, video, or tweet is done.
Key Features:
- Dynamic APYs: Real-time rates to maximize earnings.
- Full Control: Non-custodial staking ensures your assets stay yours.
- Wide Crypto Support: Over 40+ cryptocurrencies supported.
- Educational Resources: Step-by-step guides to help beginners
3. Stakify
Stakify is easy to use and works automatically. It supports popular cryptos like ETH, BNB, and MATIC. It is good for newbies who want to invest without worrying about the staking period.
- Supports ETH, SOL, and USDT staking
- Gifts are paid once a week. Up to 14% APY
- A beautiful website that is easy to use for newbies
- Available iOS/Android app
4. BitStakePro
BitStakePro is designed to provide safe profits with good security rules. It supports BTC, USDT, DOT. It offers a fixed fee plan for anyone who wants a stable profit with low risk.
- Available fixed, flexible staking periods
- Available daily payouts of up to 16% APY for stablecoins
- A cold wallet is added for added security
- A clear dashboard of the amount you are staking
5. AutoEarn Finance
AutoEarn Finance combines auto-accumulation with fast-changing market rates. It is good for DeFi enthusiasts who stake coins like AVAX, SOL, and ADA.
- Auto-adds to every coin staked
- You can see the amount you are earning instantly
- Supported coins: ETH, XRP, DOT, AVAX
- Available up to 17.2% APY for selected plans
6. StakingProX
StakingProX is a website that you can trust to stake ETH, TRX, XRP for a long time. They give out prizes once a week. They always clearly state what the APR is.
- A website made for those who know better
- The time you need to deposit money ranges from 7 days to 360 days
- You can get prizes every 6 hours
- You can get money quickly when the time is up
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Q1: Is UnitedStaking beginner-friendly?
A: Yes, it is safe. It is also easy to use. That is why it is very suitable for beginners.
Q2: How much can I earn?
A: The amount you can earn depends on your work style and the number of bets you place. You can check it with the calculator on the website.
Final Thoughts – Even When the Market Crashes, Smart Money Keeps Earning
As the crypto world continues to change, one thing is clear in 2025 – staking is the umbrella for smart investors. Even Donald Trump, who is rumored to own Ethereum (ETH), knows where the smart money is going: staking, not trading. Many people get scared when the coins go down. But staking people always get rewards. They make money secretly. They don’t have to worry about what happens when the market goes down. Websites like UnitedStaking and OnStaking offer flexible plans, quick payouts, rewards for inviting friends, and even risk-free trials. They are the ones leading this new revolution.
User Reviews for UnitedStaking
1. Suje D. from UAE
I have been investing in Ethereum here since last January. More than the amount in my savings account. Easy to use website.
2. Philip M. from Germany
“I am very happy that my income is increasing so quickly. And the best thing? No gas fees!”
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.