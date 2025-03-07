Why Is PEPE Crypto Coin Falling: Is Now A Good Time To Buy Panshibi (SHIBI) As Asian Investors Move In Early?

Pepe (PEPE) continues to struggle, experiencing a steep drop in daily active addresses and trading volume. With reduced network interest, PEPE Crypto risks further downside toward $0.0000065 unless buying pressure strengthens.
Market uncertainty has left investors seeking alternative opportunities in emerging meme coins.
One such opportunity is Panshibi, a fast-rising crypto presale that has already raised over $1.2 million. Currently in stage 4 at an entry price of $0.005, Panshibi is poised to be the most significant Asia-inspired meme coin in 2025. Investors are moving in early with a $10 million presale cap and listings planned on top CEXs.
Pepe Coin Faces Extended Decline Amid Market Weakness
Pepe coin continues its downward trajectory, struggling to regain momentum after a sharp 18% drop. On-chain data indicates a decline in daily active addresses and trading volume, reflecting reduced interest in the network. The price recently broke below a key ascending trendline, facing rejection upon retesting, which signals further bearish momentum. With declining network activity and market liquidity, PEPE Crypto remains under pressure.
Technical indicators further support Pepe’s bearish outlook, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) nearing oversold levels. The Daily Active Addresses index highlights reduced blockchain usage, dropping from 7,319 addresses in early February to just 3,611.
Despite a brief recovery attempt, the Pepe coin remains trapped in a falling wedge pattern, limiting its breakout potential. The Bull Bear Power (BBP) indicator remains negative, indicating that sellers still control the market. The rounding top formation on the daily chart signals continued downward pressure, reinforcing the bearish sentiment. If market conditions fail to improve, PEPE Crypto could slide further toward $0.0000065, with limited upside unless buying pressure increases significantly.
Now Is a Good Time to Buy Panshibi (SHIBI) as Asian Investors Move In Early
Panshibi ($SHIBI) is rapidly emerging as the next big meme coin. It combines the influence of Asia, pandas, and meme culture to build a strong community. With social-fi and AI-driven quests, holders of $SHIBI can compete for rewards and exclusive prizes. The project has already raised over $1.2 million and remains in stage 4 of its presale, offering an entry price of just $0.005. As investors shift away from underperforming altcoins like Pepe, Panshibi is attracting significant early interest.
The $SHIBI token offers impressive use cases, including a Stake-to-Earn feature that provides APYs of up to 1,200% per annum. Presale holders gain access to the exclusive Bamboo Private VIP Members Club, enhancing the token’s utility beyond trading. With a $10 million presale cap and under 20 days until listing, the project anticipates a 1,200% price surge before launch. Analysts predict even more significant growth post-listing, estimating a potential 145,000% increase, positioning Panshibi as a top meme coin for 2025.
To ensure security and transparency, Panshibi has completed a full smart contract audit with zero issues. The liquidity pool will be locked for 10 years, while team tokens will remain locked for two years, reinforcing long-term stability. With plans to list on major centralized exchanges, Panshibi is poised for widespread adoption. As Asian investors move in early, the project is gaining traction, making now a prime opportunity to buy into the $SHIBI presale before prices soar.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.