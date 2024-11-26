Crypto whales appear to be on a secret mission to stock up on these altcons: Solana (SOL), XRP, Toncoin (TON), and a new token, JetBolt (JBOLT).
Solana’s decentralized exchange (DEX) volume has surpassed the $100 billion threshold for the first time in history, while XRP hit its highest price last week after SEC Chair Gary Gensler announced his resignation by January 2025. Toncoin’s price jumped on Monday by 27% while emerging altcoin JetBolt’s presale is undoubtedly on fire, with over 100 million tokens sold–and counting.
Eager to discover why crypto whales are secretly accumulating Solana, XRP, JetBolt, and Toncoin? What stand out features do SOL, XRP, JetBolt, and TON possess that’s sparking such discreet activities? Let’s dive in.
Solana DEX volume soared to over $100 billion
Solana (SOL) continues with its stellar performance, breaking records one after another. After breaching its $260 all-time high (ATH) last week, SOL shattered a new record on Monday—surpassing the $100 billion threshold in decentralized exchange (DEX) trading for the first time in crypto history.
The surge in Solana’s DEX volume has been fueled by the notable memecoin activity on its network as trending tokens—including Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT), Goatseus Maximus (GOAT), and Bonk (BONK)—posted positive gains. SOL’s DEX volume for November has reached a staggering $109.73 billion, surpassing other major cryptocurrencies like Base (BASE), Ethereum (ETH), and BSC (BNB).
Is XRP’s future looking brighter?
As soon as SEC Chair Gary Gensler announced his plan to step down in January 2025, XRP fans, as well as the rest of crypto space, started bustling with excitement. The announcement came on the heels of XRP’s significant achievement of breaking through the $1 mark, reflecting a surge of 13% over the past week.
Month-long Price chart of XRP from Coingecko
XRP broke past its $1.50 resistance level and briefly touched its year-to-date high of $1.63 last week before settling to its current trading price of $1.42. Today, Ripple announced the launch of the first tokenized money market fund on the XRP ledger, in partnership with Archax. This initiative highlights XRP’s position in real-world asset management, which could further boost XRP’s price performance.
JetBolt: Surging Presale With Revolutionary Web3 Technology
While Solana and XRP are marking new highs, crypto whales and buyers are turning their attention to an emerging altcoin with cutting-edge innovations: JetBolt (JBOLT).
JetBolt’s groundbreaking zero-gas technology enables users to carry out various blockchain interactions without paying gas fees. By addressing one of blockchain’s major challenges, JetBolt provides benefits to everyday users and offers developers the chance to work on decentralized applications (dApps) without worrying about hefty gas costs.
Furthermore, JetBolt offers users an intuitive Web3 wallet, with advanced integrations like the WebAuthN protocol and face ID recognition. This makes access to and management of JBOLT tokens easy for both new and experienced blockchain enthusiasts.
JetBolt also introduces a unique social element to its staking system, allowing users to boost their rewards by connecting with friends on the platform. This feature enhances users’ earnings while fostering a more vibrant, community-driven experience.
Early buyers are also in for a treat, with presale perks of up to 25% extra tokens when they purchase JetBolt tokens in batches through special Alpha Boxes.
JetBolt’s array of unique features underscores its undeniable appeal. With its focus on blockchain technology solutions, it’s no wonder this newcomer is one of the tokens crypto whales are secretly accumulating.
Toncoin: Can TON hit the $9 mark?
Along with other crypto assets, Toncoin (TON) has notably surged since the announcement of Gensler’s exit. TON’s price was at $6.2 when trading opened on Monday, rising by 27%. Toncoin’s market cap currently stands at over $15 billion.
According to analysts, Toncoin appears to be gearing up for a breakout to hit the $9 mark. Trading as of writing at $6.06, whales have been spotted acquiring 459,980 TON coins during a 4-day buying spree. Based on its recent price movements, TON may be able to surge to $7, and potentially reach $9 in the near term if it sustains its momentum and breaks through the $6.32 resistance level.
Final thoughts on Why Crypto Whales are Secretly Accumulating Solana, XRP, JetBolt, and Toncoin
As the year 2024 draws to a close, crypto whales appear to be accumulating Solana, XRP, JetBolt, and Toncoin. Their actions seem to be based on each token’s perceived unique growth potential, as well as the ongoing developments surrounding each of these projects. Crypto whales are also flocking towards the young altcoin JetBolt, as it captures significant attention with its zero-gas technology and other innovative blockchain solutions. Thanks to its successful presale, crypto whales can tell that JetBolt is not just another cryptocurrency but a next-generation altcoin gem that could potentially redefine blockchain technology.
This article is not financial advice. All crypto assets are volatile and risky. Always do research and exercise caution before acquiring any cryptocurrency.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.