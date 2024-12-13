Which Two Cryptos Will ‘Spearhead’ 500% Rally as Fresh Capital Enters Market Amid SOL ETF News

Bitcoin recently soared past the most awaited target of $100,000, marking one of the most significant achievements in crypto history. This target has increased the inflow in the crypto market.
Various other developments, like ETF products, have increased excitement, as Grayscale has applied for the Solana ETF.
Also, due to developments in Solana, its memecoins like Dogwifhat (WIF) have gained traction. Dogwifhat (WIF) has surpassed BONK as the biggest memecoin of the Solana ecosystem.
Amid the increased inflow in the market, Institutional investors are now focusing on emerging themes with future potential for industry disruption, like DTX Exchange (DTX). This DeFi project, currently in the presale stage, has gone viral, becoming the best-known ICO project of 2024.
Grayscale’s SOL ETF Filing and Its Implications
Last week, Grayscale Investments filed with the U.S. SEC to launch a spot SOL ETF to make Solana investments more accessible and reliable. By bridging traditional finance and cryptocurrencies, Grayscale hopes to attract more investors to the Solana ecosystem.
An approved SOL ETF in the U.S. could significantly impact Solana’s price. Historically, introducing regulated investment products like ETFs has brought fresh capital into the market, often driving sharp price increases for the underlying assets.
However, recent reports suggest the SEC may reject Solana-based spot SOL ETF applications. The SEC has previously categorized Solana as a potential security in lawsuits against major exchanges like Binance and Coinbase. While such developments could influence Solana’s price, the timing of any SOL ETF approval remains uncertain.
Dogwifhat (WIF) Reclaims $3 Will It Continue The Bullish Trend?
Dogwifhat (WIF) is the most significant Solana meme coin, exceeding BONK’s market cap of $3.03B. After Monday’s considerable correction, it dropped nearly 18% intraday, creating a low of $2.65. However, Dogwifhat (WIF) has gained its top position in the reversal, climbing above $3. On the drop, it took support from the ascending trendline, which was long-term support.
Courtesy: TradingView
Dogwifhat (WIF) has significant resistance at $3.6, which must be cleared to sustain a smooth trend. With the current bounce, it is trading above the 50-period moving average, which indicates trend direction in the short term. While Dogwifhat (WIF) may face local barriers, momentum in meme coin sectors will significantly affect its price.
DTX Exchange (DTX): Presale Success And Growing Demand
As financial literacy increases, the number of investors is increasing globally, which, in turn, is increasing the demand for investment platforms with diverse investment options. The new DeFi hybrid investment platform – DTX Exchange, is emerging as the fit product for this growing demand in the market.
DTX Exchange provides more than 120,000 instruments and assets, allowing investors to optimally diversify their portfolios and mitigate market risk. Another central selling point of this platform is worldwide access; DTX Exchange (DTX) is expanding to over 72 locations with an advanced platform and community-based approach.
DTX’s success can be seen in its presale, with stages one through six selling out quickly. The current stage offers tokens at $0.12. However, the tokens selling out quickly could make some investors miss out on the discounted price opportunity.
Early investors stand to gain significantly as DTX is forecasted to exceed $15 by mid-2025, which is nearly 125X the return over a period of six months. This growth signifies the platform’s future potential, and as it continues its upward trajectory, now is the best time to be a part of it.
Learn more:
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.