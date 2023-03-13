Which Cryptos Will Boom in 2023? Experts Recommend Investing in TMS Network’s (TMSN) Presale Along With Polygon (MATIC) And Ripple (XRP)

The question on every crypto enthusiast’s mind right now is “which cryptos will boom in 2023?” It’s a fair question – every year different tokens blow up, and if you choose carefully, you could make some serious money. Whilst it’s impossible to tell the future, this year a lot of crypto experts recommend investing in TMS Network’s (TMSN) presale along with Polygon (MATIC) and Ripple (XRP).
So, what is it about these tokens that analysts have their eye on? Read on to find out more.
TMS Network (TMSN)
TMS Network (TMSN) is a decentralized investment platform that unifies crypto with derivatives, allowing users to trade crypto alongside CFDs, FX, equities, and more. TMS Network (TMSN) is also known for its democratic voting system and social communities, so understandably, the ongoing TMS Network (TMSN) presale has been a hit so far.
It’s not just these features causing the buzz though – TMS Network (TMSN) also offers educational resources for new traders, advanced AI trade and analysis tools, and exceptionally low fees and high speeds to all investors. TMS Network (TMSN) has already raised $2 million in funding due to these features, but the recent presale success has brought in an additional $500,000 bringing the token value to $0.025.
Polygon (MATIC)
Polygon (MATIC) is a layer-2 crypto token designed to help the Ethereum network scale with flexibility. Polygon (MATIC) achieves this by providing the tools and infrastructure necessary for developers to create Ethereum-based products, ultimately pushing innovation forward whilst providing liquidity and thus scalability to Ethereum (ETH). Polygon (MATIC) also uses the same PoS (Proof of Stake) protocol as Ethereum (ETH), known for its efficiency and sustainability.
So, does all this mean Polygon (MATIC) is set for a good year? Absolutely – 2023 is looking great for Polygon (MATIC), although there are some potential obstacles such as the recent SEC rulings. However, as long as Polygon (MATIC) keeps pushing innovation forward and stays out of trouble, there’s no reason why experts won’t continue to recommend Polygon (MATIC) to traders in 2023.
Ripple (XRP)
Ripple (XRP) is a crypto token that rose in popularity due to being known as one of the most environmentally-friendly cryptocurrencies. Ripple (XRP) is based on its own mysterious protocol which is highly efficient, scalable, and designed for business use. Ripple (XRP) has achieved this by accompanying the token with the tools and infrastructure necessary for B2B DeFi app development, representing one of the biggest business-world applications of crypto.
Despite finding this niche, Ripple (XRP) does face some challenges as many analysts do not believe crypto will ever be viable in the business world. However, Ripple (XRP) shows great promise to prove these skeptics wrong, and perhaps it is this determination that has attracted the attention of crypto experts.
Final Thoughts
Whilst not even the best analysts can tell the future, many experts have had their eyes on TMS Network (TMSN), Polygon (MATIC), and Ripple (XRP) recently, and each token has the features to back up such attention. TMS Network’s (TMSN) presale is currently thriving thanks to its innovative investment platform, whilst Polygon (MATIC) and Ripple (XRP) are both helping DeFi developers create new mainstream products.
However, TMS Network (TMSN) truly sticks out amongst the crowd due to its human-centric and education-first approach, and this attention has led to its recent first stage of presale sell-out. Don’t panic though – you can still get involved in the second phase of the TMS Network (TMSN) presale, but don’t sit around thinking about it or you might miss out!
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.