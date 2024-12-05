Whales Drive $PEPE Optimism Amid Supply Decline

Large-scale $PEPE accumulation by whales has sparked renewed optimism in the market, with a noticeable drop in the token’s supply on exchanges.
This trend has fueled speculation of a potential price surge, drawing increased attention to the memecoin.
A prominent whale address recently closed a position in $PEPE, reportedly earning a staggering $7.058 million in profits with an astonishing return rate of 3,082%. This strategic move highlights the potential for significant gains in the memecoin market when timed correctly.
The address in question initially withdrew 375.6 billion $PEPE tokens from Gemini a year ago, securing them at a remarkably low price of $0.000000643 per token.
Over the past two hours, 356.1 billion of these tokens were transferred to the address **0x5B7…7FBdA** before being deposited onto Kraken. At the time of the recharge, $PEPE was priced at $0.00002046, reflecting a dramatic increase in value.
2023.09 低点建仓 $PEPE 的聪明钱两小时前疑似清仓，预计获利 705.8 万美金，回报率 3082%🚀
该地址一年前从 Gemini 中提出 3756 亿枚 PEPE，成本仅 $0.000000643；其中 3561 亿枚已转移至地址 0x5B7…7FBdA，并在两小时充值进 #Kraken（充值价格 $0.00002046）
钱包地址 https://t.co/xdJtEescd1 pic.twitter.com/2U2h7N7xAC
— Ai 姨 (@ai_9684xtpa) December 3, 2024
This accumulation and subsequent movement underscore the impact of whale activity on market sentiment. As supply on exchanges dwindles, many investors anticipate upward pressure on $PEPE’s price. However, the market remains highly speculative, with the potential for significant volatility.
For now, the optimism surrounding $PEPE is palpable, with whales demonstrating confidence in its prospects. Whether this momentum leads to sustained growth or a temporary rally remains to be seen, but the memecoin is certainly in the spotlight once again.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
