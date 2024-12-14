Whales Buy 100M XRP Tokens, BNB’s Bullish Trend Hangs in Balance While New Presale Raises Over $5 Million 

Amid speculations of the altcoin season kicking off, recent news shows that whales bought over 100 million XRP tokens during the brief price dip.
Also, the euphoria of BNB’s all-time price high on 4th December could be short-lived as the token continues to slide downward, with the BNB trading volume also in decline.
Meanwhile, Lunex Network (LNEX) has just clocked $5 million in presale funding as a record number of investors add the top crypto token to their portfolio. Driven by a next-generation DeFi crypto exchange, LNEX could follow the path of exchange tokens like BNB with a potential 50x target on the horizon before the launch.
Over 100M XRP Tokens Acquired by Whales
In a recent update by popular crypto analyst Ali Martinez on X, crypto whales have bought 100M XRP tokens within the brief window that the coin traded below the $2 mark on Dec 10. Since then, the XRP price has subsequently regained its uptrend trajectory in what can now be classified as a price correction.
The accumulation of XRP can be attributed to the token’s bullish sentiment in the crypto market. As showcased by PharaohX33, a popular trader on the X platform, XRP emits high hopes of an extended rally. Another XRP crypto influencer, Amonyx on X, thinks a breakout is close. The analyst thinks a successful breakout could push Ripple’s price above $300.
Although the altcoin has a slim chance of hitting the $300 target, the positive news is the rising market activity, which will drive the price further up. Notably, XRP’s market cap set an all-time high of over $155B on Dec 3rd, according to the market chart. While the MCAP has dropped to $135B, it is still above the previously held all-time high of $130B in January 2018.
BNB Tokens Bullish Momentum Drops As It Records Loss
Since reaching its all-time high of $793.35 on December 4th, BNB’s price trajectory has been on a downtrend. In a week-to-date price chart, the Binance Coin crypto has lost about 12% in value and is at risk of sliding further into the bear market.
The positive takeaway remains that the BNB token is still way above its support level of $650. If the token can maintain support above $680 in the coming days, then the bear scare would be averted, and the token could rally above $700. Crypto analyst Anup Dhungana thinks that the BNB price breakout is done. In the tweet, Anup forecasts a rise to $2100 in the coming weeks.
As technical analysis shows, BNB is trading above the 50-day and 200-day SMA with a bullish market sentiment. This suggests the continuation of the bullish momentum. With a Fear and Greed index of 74, Coincodex, in their BNB price prediction, forecasts a rise to $797 in the short term, putting it among the altcoins to watch this season.
Investors Gain Over 260% ROI As Lunex Network Price Rises
Early Investors of the new DeFi project are consolidating their ROIs as Lunex Network (LNEX) enters a new presale stage. Having started the presale at $0.0012, the LNEX token now trades at $0.0044, signifying over 260% gain for early investors. The cryptocurrency ICO funding has also hit $5M with over 2.2B LNEX tokens sold within a few weeks.
These amazing stats point towards market acceptance, with analysts projecting the LNEX token price to hit $0.01 within a short time and $0.50 on the listing. Driving the adoption is the next-gen Web3 DeFi crypto exchange. The exchange is developed to allow for multi-chain buying, selling, and swapping of digital assets without the need for KYC or wallet connection.
Apart from the unique trading exchange, the team has mapped out various incentives aimed at rewarding Lunex Network token holders. There is the revenue sharing model and staking pool. Users have the opportunity to stake their tokens for as little as 30 days and earn high APY yields. The ecosystem also supports multi-currency staking.
In the ecosystem, there are over 50k trading pairs to harness at the lowest cost with a portfolio tracker that allows users to track multiple assets. The project’s priority on user privacy, control, and low transaction fees makes it an indispensable solution to the DeFi industry. Given the powerful tools, it is only a matter of time before LNEX enters the top 100 crypto coins.
Best Crypto Coin To Invest Ahead of 2025
While XRP and BNB harbor notable bullish signals, their high capital entry may deter investors. However, Lunex Network harbors an even bigger growth potential and has a low capital entry of only $0.0044 per token. While in presale, now is the best time to buy LNEX tokens and position for growth. With all the robust features, LNEX is one of the best cryptos to invest in 2025.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.