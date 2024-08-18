Whales and Smart Money Keep Betting On $NEIRO Despite High Prices

In the past 24 hours, $NEIRO has emerged as the top cryptocurrency in the “Accumulated by Smart Money” category.
Both whales and savvy decentralized exchange (DEX) traders are actively increasing their holdings of $NEIRO, despite its high price. This has garnered significant attention in the crypto space.
Among The Recent Notable Purchases, Several Smart Wallets Stand Out
📌 Wallet 0xc0f5 (icrypto.ai/wallet/0xc0f5a…) boasts a 50% success rate (5 out of 10 tokens).
– Trading Performance: Profited $212K from $MOG and $48.1K from $ANDY.
– Recent Activity: In the last 3 hours, this wallet invested $372.5K to acquire 1.54M $NEIRO tokens at an average price of $0.2406.
📌 Wallet 0x5d16 (icrypto.ai/wallet/0x5d16c…) has a 50.58% win rate (87 out of 172 tokens).
– Trading Performance: Notable gains include 699% on $HOLD and 630.5% on $GTROK.
– Recent Activity: Six hours ago, this wallet allocated $128.3K to purchase 661.8K $NEIRO tokens at an average price of $0.1950.
Adding to the excitement, the $NEIRO Perpetual Contract launched today on @Bybit_Official, which could further boost the token’s visibility and trading activity.
JUST IN: Ethereum memecoin $NEIRO (@NeiroOnEthereum) Perpetual Contract is now live on @Bybit_Official.
— Whale Insider (@WhaleInsider) August 15, 2024
$NEIRO’s ongoing accumulation by both whales and smart money, despite its already high price, signals growing confidence in the token’s future prospects. This trend is worth keeping an eye on as the market continues to evolve.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
Image Source: kebox/123RF // Image Effects by Colorcinch