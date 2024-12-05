Whales And Institutions Drive Renewed $UNI Accumulation

According to data from iCrypto, whales have been steadily increasing their holdings of $UNI since November 6, with an average buy price of $8.70.
Recent activity suggests that both whales and smart DEX traders have resumed their accumulation efforts over the last 24 hours, signaling growing confidence in the token’s prospects.
$UNI [Part 2] Money Flows
Fig. 1: Whales have been steadily accumulating $UNI since Nov 06. Their Avg. Buy Price so far is $8.7.
We mentioned some whales you can follow in last post 👇
Fig. 2: In the last 24H, Whales and Smart DEX Traders have shifted back to accumulating… https://t.co/WDD32uZ06p pic.twitter.com/5bXkgv4d2z
— iCrypto | Sentiment & On-chain Analysis (@iCryptoAI) December 2, 2024
A significant institutional player, Variant Fund, has also been active in $UNI transactions. The crypto venture capital firm transferred 1.2322 million $UNI (worth $17.14 million) to Coinbase Prime just 10 hours ago.
Over the past 26 days, Variant has moved a total of 3.6966 million $UNI, valued at $44.57 million, to Coinbase Prime. The average transfer price during this period has been $12.05, indicating a strategic realignment of their holdings.
Variant 是 Uniswap 的投资机构之一，他们在 2020/9 获得 160 万枚 UNI… pic.twitter.com/11v4DYTEPv
— 余烬 (@EmberCN) December 3, 2024
Variant Fund, which invested in Uniswap early on, was allocated 1.6 million $UNI in September 2020. In May 2022, the firm withdrew 774,000 $UNI from FTX at a price of $5.65 per token, highlighting its long-standing engagement with the project.
The sustained accumulation by whales and institutional investors, coupled with the recent movements of Variant Fund, underscores a wave of optimism surrounding $UNI. As Uniswap continues to strengthen its position as a leading decentralized exchange, this renewed interest could be an indicator of bullish sentiment in the market.
While the data points to strong support for $UNI, investors should remain mindful of market fluctuations, especially as memecoins and DeFi tokens often exhibit high volatility. For now, the increased activity from whales and institutions paints a positive picture for the token’s trajectory.
