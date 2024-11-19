Whale Ends $APE Trading Journey With $6.68M Loss After 1.75 Years

A prominent whale recently made headlines by unstaking and depositing 8.99 million $APE tokens, worth approximately $10 million, to OKX.
This transaction, completed just an hour ago, appears to mark the end of the whale’s $APE trading activity, which spanned 1.75 years. Unfortunately, the exit was made at an estimated loss of $6.68 million, equivalent to a 10% decline from the initial investment.
This isn’t the whale’s first significant move involving $APE. On October 21, they deposited 7.767 million $APE tokens, valued at $11.98 million, to OKX during a massive 140% price pump. These large-scale transactions have made the whale a notable figure in the $APE trading ecosystem.
ApeCoin Shows Good Signs Of Adoption
Despite this whale’s trading challenges, $APE, the governance token of the ApeCoin ecosystem, continues to show growth in its adoption. Since its launch, the token has achieved a milestone of over 380,000 unique wallet addresses, highlighting its expanding community.
The whale’s exit underscores the volatile nature of cryptocurrency markets, where even seasoned traders face significant risks. As $APE continues to gain traction among investors and users, its long-term potential remains a topic of interest within the crypto community.
For now, this major whale’s departure serves as a reminder of the high-stakes environment in which digital assets operate.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
