Whale Accumulates $OM As Mantra Advances DeFi-TradFi Integration Through Tokenization

After a seven-month hiatus, a prominent trader, known as whale 0xd1c, has resumed accumulating $OM tokens, a move that has captured the market’s attention.
Just two hours ago, the trader withdrew 2.71 million $OM (valued at $3.8 million) from Binance through three transactions.
His last major activity with $OM was seven months ago, when he withdrew 12.3 million $OM from Binance and staked the entire amount. This strategic decision has since yielded him an unrealized profit of $15 million.
Mantra has positioned itself at the forefront of bridging decentralized finance (DeFi) with traditional finance (TradFi) by leveraging real-world assets (RWAs). Through tokenization, Mantra aims to integrate assets with blockchain technology, mobilizing previously illiquid assets and democratizing access to markets traditionally limited to institutional investors.
The success of $OM in 2024, with a staggering 6000% growth, has aligned it more closely with the meme coin super cycle than with its direct competitors. Yet, RWAs offer more than speculative gains. During bull markets, they provide liquidity and stability, while in bear markets, RWAs offer Web3 users a way to earn stable returns without the pressures of market volatility, especially when liquidity demands are reduced.
As outlined in the TAC State of Tokenization 2024 Report, the tokenized asset market, excluding stablecoins, is projected to reach $186 billion this year, marking a 32% growth. This expansion not only solidifies the legitimacy of digital assets but also makes the space more appealing to institutional investors. Long-term projections are even more compelling, with tokenized illiquid assets expected to reach $16 trillion by 2030 and digital financial assets potentially growing to $30 trillion by 2034.
This recent accumulation by whale 0xd1c suggests renewed confidence in $OM’s potential, as Mantra continues to pave the way for a more accessible and liquid financial landscape.
