Whale 0xd93 Sees Massive Gains In $PEPE Holdings

Whale 0xd93 has made significant moves in the $PEPE market, purchasing 98.612 billion tokens for $2.24 million worth of USDC and DAI at an average price of $0.00002271.
The whale currently holds a staggering 556.78 billion $PEPE tokens valued at $12.74 million, reflecting an estimated total profit of $9.46 million—a 31% gain.
The whale’s trading history reveals strategic accumulation and timely selling:
– Between December 22, 2023, and November 15, 2024, 0xd93 acquired 1.478 trillion $PEPE using $7.22 million in USDC, wTAO, and COW, with an average cost of $0.000004884 per token.
– Over the period from December 27, 2023, to October 23, 2024, the whale offloaded 921.7 billion $PEPE, generating $3.94 million in USDC and ETH at an average price of $0.000004278 per token.
A whale spent $2.24M to buy 98.612B $PEPE 9 hours ago as the $PEPE cooled down.
Currently, the whale holds 556.8B $PEPE ($11.71M) and has an estimated total profit of $8.43M (+16.75%) from this token!
This trading activity underscores a calculated approach, where 0xd93 has capitalized on price fluctuations to build and manage a highly profitable portfolio. The whale’s current holdings reinforce $PEPE’s standing as a key asset within the memecoin market.
Such significant activity from high-net-worth investors continues to drive momentum for $PEPE, contributing to its sustained presence in the cryptocurrency landscape.
