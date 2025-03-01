Web3Bay’s Presale Attracts $200K in 48 Hours: Are Toncoin & Hedera Poised for a Bullish Reversal?
Are savvy investors signaling the next significant move in crypto? Despite a recent downturn, Toncoin remains robust, with holders still enjoying a 54% unrealized profit according to Glassnode. Simultaneously, Hedera has bounced back from vital support, suggesting a possible breakout. Amid these shifts, focus is shifting towards Web3Bay, a presale project quickly drawing serious investor attention.
Whales are decisively making their moves, channeling over $200,000 into the Web3Bay presale in just two days, demonstrating a strong vote of confidence from large-scale buyers. When such informed investors accumulate, they typically foresee opportunities missed by others. With 3BAY tokens still in the early stages of presale, this could be the optimal crypto investment for February before prices escalate.
Whales Eye Web3Bay — Driving Factors Behind the Investment Surge
Prominent investors have swiftly acquired over $200,000 in 3BAY tokens within a mere 48 hours. This significant whale activity begs the question: what upcoming developments do they anticipate? The Web3Bay presale has already garnered almost $1.6 million, selling more than 395 million tokens. Each presale phase sees a price increase, providing early investors with advantageous pricing before subsequent rises. This escalating momentum positions Web3Bay as a top crypto contender for February.
Currently, during its fifth presale phase, Web3Bay is offering 3BAY tokens at $0.00524, with an expected launch price of $0.1959, setting up early investors for a substantial potential return. The project aims to revolutionize e-commerce by leveraging decentralized technology, removing intermediaries, and enabling direct buyer-seller transactions with reduced fees and enhanced transparency. Additional features such as DAO governance, multi-currency support, and staking rewards transform this from merely a presale to a functional platform poised for long-term significance.
As whales continue to invest, the presale price represents a timely opportunity. Current market trends suggest Web3Bay might be the standout crypto investment for February before another price increase. Will you seize this opportunity now, or wait as prices rise?
Whales Remain Committed Despite Recent Toncoin Price Drop
Despite recent market declines, Toncoin’s price is holding strong above its Realized Price of $2.43, indicating that most holders are still profiting. Glassnode’s on-chain data reveals that, despite the pullback, there’s a 54% unrealized profit margin. Traditionally, the Realized Price has been a reliable support level, attracting buyers during dips and potentially staving off further declines.
Toncoin is trading at approximately $3.77, showing a bearish trend but with signs that selling pressure may be waning. The MVRV ratio, at 1.54, suggests a cooling period that might precede recovery, although recent spikes in Realized Loss hint that some traders are exiting their positions. The market’s next moves will clarify whether this marks an end to corrections or an opening for new investments.
Potential Turnaround? Hedera Rebounds From Crucial Support
Following a 28% decline over the past month, Hedera’s price is showing recovery signs, rallying from a significant support level at $0.18. This pattern aligns with a Broadening Wedge, typically indicating impending breakouts. The recent climb to $0.2375 sets the stage for a potential challenge of the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). Surpassing this marker could signal a bullish trend reversal.
Technical indicators, including a bullish MACD crossover, suggest increasing buying pressure. However, the broader market’s direction, particularly Bitcoin’s influence and the strength of altcoins, will critically impact Hedera’s trajectory. The upcoming trading sessions will be crucial in determining if this recovery is a short-term bounce or the beginning of a more substantial rally.
Summing Up!
Toncoin’s price is well-positioned above its Realized Price at $2.43, with a sustained profit margin despite market fluctuations. If the buying momentum continues, it could stabilize near $3.77. Meanwhile, Hedera has rebounded from $0.18 and may face a breakout if it surpasses the 100-day SMA. The forthcoming days will be critical in confirming the direction of this recovery.
While the market watches these shifts, Web3Bay is experiencing significant activity, with whales investing over $200,000 in just 48 hours. With the presale still ongoing and set to escalate to higher prices, astute investors are securing their positions early. The question remains: will you act now or wait until the price advances further, potentially missing out on early gains?
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.