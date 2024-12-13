Web3Bay’s 3BAY Token Potential Amid ETC Forecast, & SUI ATH

Web3Bay (3BAY) Powers World’s First Web3 Marketplace as Ethereum Classic Prepares for Bullish Move & SUI Reaches ATH
Ethereum Classic (ETC) forecast suggests a potential bull run ahead, as analysts highlight a record-breaking accumulation phase that could drive impressive gains. Meanwhile, SUI has hit a new all-time high (ATH) of $2.37 with record trading volume, showcasing strong investor interest.
On a different front, Web3Bay (3BAY) is set to redefine online shopping by integrating Web3 in e-commerce through a decentralised marketplace powered by its 3BAY token. With a presale price of just $0.003, Web3Bay’s potential for up to 6430% ROI creates an enticing entry point for early supporters eager to back this innovative project.
Ethereum Classic (ETC) Forecast: Analyst Predicts Potential Bull Run
Prominent analyst Alan Santana suggests that the Ethereum Classic (ETC) forecast points to substantial growth, backed by its longest accumulation phase, which has spanned over 1,500 days since January 2022. Santana draws comparisons to the 2018–2021 bull cycle, when a similar, though shorter, accumulation led to a remarkable 5,700% increase in ETC’s value.
Current projections estimate potential gains of 1,300% to 2,150% from the June 2022 bottom, though Santana notes that extended accumulation doesn’t always guarantee immediate growth. However, with an increasingly favorable market, Ethereum Classic’s unique position could support a notable bullish move if conditions align.
SUI Reaches New All-Time High as Trading Volume Hits $2 Billion
SUI has achieved a new all-time high (ATH) of $2.37, fueled by unprecedented trading volume reaching $2 billion, which signals a heightened level of investor engagement. This volume surge, observed on November 6, suggests strong interest, with Coinglass data revealing a slight trader bias toward long positions, indicated by a Long/Short ratio of 1.09.
While SUI’s rise above key EMAs could support further upward movement, potentially targeting $3, profit-taking could reverse this trend and bring SUI back toward $1.93. This latest SUI ATH highlights the token’s current market momentum and cautious optimism among investors.
3BAY Token Powers The World’s First Decentralised Marketplace
The 3BAY token is the fuel of Web3Bay’s decentralised marketplace, powering a secure and user-focused shopping experience. Far more than a payment method, 3BAY gives holders governance rights, enabling them to have a direct say in platform updates and policies. This token embodies Web3Bay’s dedication to user control and transparency, transforming each transaction into a step toward a more equitable e-commerce environment.
Web3Bay stands apart as a fresh approach to online shopping. Unlike traditional platforms, it operates as a decentralised marketplace where users fully own their data and benefit from lower transaction costs. With IPFS-powered decentralised storage and cross-chain compatibility, Web3Bay is adaptable and secure, allowing it to interact with multiple blockchains. This structure tackles common e-commerce issues like data security and transparency, while offering a global, unrestricted transaction space.
For early supporters, the 3BAY presale presents a unique opportunity with an entry price of just $0.003. By joining now, early backers gain an initial cost advantage and become part of a project that transforms e-commerce by putting control back into users’ hands.
With Web3Bay’s distinctive features and growth potential, the presale stage offers a rare chance to support a platform set to redefine online shopping. This early access encourages timely participation for those looking to get in on an innovative venture with promising returns.
In Summary
With potential gains highlighted in the Ethereum Classic (ETC) forecast, ETC investors are watching closely to see if its long accumulation phase will spark a new bull run. On the other hand, SUI, having recently achieved an ATH of $2.37, shows strong momentum with continued trading interest. However, for those looking to support an innovative project with substantial growth potential, Web3Bay offers an opportunity unlike any other.
By blending Web3 in e-commerce, Web3Bay’s decentralized marketplace allows users to control their data and transactions directly. With the 3BAY token priced at just $0.003 during presale, early supporters may find themselves part of a venture poised to reshape online shopping, with an impressive 6430% ROI potential in sight.
