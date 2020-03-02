Vicarage Road to Host Crypto Cup at End of Premier League Season

English Premier League Football Team Watford FC will host the Crypto Cup 2020 meet-up event with Sportbet.io, at their stadium Vicarage road, to promote crypto adoption on the 16th of May.
February 2 2020, Tallinn, Estonia – Watford FC and crypto-led sports betting brand Sportsbet.io will celebrate the end of the Premier League season, by hosting the inaugural Crypto Cup: A meetup of crypto enthusiasts at Vicarage Road for a day of debate, education, and a 5-a-side football tournament.
The Crypto Cup will take place on May 16, with guest speakers, entrepreneurs, developers and newcomers gathering to discuss the crypto community’s most pressing issues.
Paul O’Brien, Commercial Director of Watford FC, had these words to say about the unique event:
“This is the first event of its kind to be organised at Watford FC, throughout this season we have been delighted to welcome the crypto community to experience match days at Vicarage Road, through our partnership with Sportsbet.io and the Bitcoin jersey sponsorship. Now in May, we will support this partnership with a special day which will allow the crypto community to play at the Vic, whilst immersing themselves in discussions, education and fun”
The event will highlight how football has become an exciting new platform to educate and increase awareness around the benefits of cryptocurrency adoption. At the center of this shift is Sportsbet.io’s pioneering Bitcoin sleeve sponsorship campaign, and Watford’s decision to accept Bitcoin in their online store.
Tim Heath, CEO of Sportsbet.io, also voiced his excitement about the crypto meet up, stating:
“After witnessing what an impact football sponsorship has had on raising awareness for cryptocurrency, we’re really looking forward to taking it even further with Watford FC. Being part of the conversation on the day with both fans and experts, exploring what the future of crypto adoption looks like and enjoying the Vicarage Road experience is a brilliant opportunity for all involved.”
English Premier League football team Watford will also host a round-robin football tournament at the event, which will take place on the hallowed turf of Vicarage Road with various partners entering a team for charity. Each team will receive a pre-match team-talk from a Watford legend.
Visit cryptocup.com for more details about the event, tickets, guest speakers and more.
About Sportsbet.io
Founded in 2016 as part of the Coingaming Group, Sportsbet.io is a leading multi-currency sportsbook operator that has redefined online sport betting by combining cutting-edge technology with cryptocurrency expertise and a passion for offering its players with the ultimate fun, fast and fair gaming experience.
Sportsbet provides an expansive range of betting action across all major sports and eSports, offering players more than 350,000 pre-match events per year, as well as comprehensive in-play content and one of the industry’s most diverse array of both crypto and local currencies.
It is the first sportsbook of its kind to introduce streaming across all major sports and a cash out function with Sportsbet recognised as being a rising star within the online sports betting world.
Sportsbet prides itself on its secure and trustworthy betting service, with withdrawal times of around 1.5 minutes among the fastest in the industry.
Sportsbet.io is the source of this content. Virtual currency is not legal tender, is not backed by the government, and accounts and value balances are not subject to consumer protections. This press release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest.
