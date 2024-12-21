Upcoming BDAG Keynote 3, Shiba Inu Burn Rate Rises, TON Improves

BlockDAG Prepares for Hollywood-style Keynote 3 as Presale Reaches $170M; Shiba Inu Burn Rate Soars & Toncoin Revives
The cryptocurrency market is brimming with opportunities as the Shiba Inu burn rate soars by an impressive 31,637%, reflecting the SHIB community’s commitment to increasing scarcity and enhancing long-term value. At the same time, the Toncoin price shows signs of recovery amid a complicated market scenario, with derivative markets indicating fresh interest even as network activities reduce.
Meanwhile, BlockDAG (BDAG) is capturing the spotlight as it readies for its Hollywood-style Keynote 3, an event poised to redefine how crypto initiatives convey their strategic visions. Having secured $170 million and distributed 17.4 billion coins, BlockDAG remains on course to meet its $600M presale goal. With its Mainnet debut potentially aligning with Keynote 3, traders are eager to secure their positions, identifying BlockDAG as one of the top crypto assets to watch in 2025.
Shiba Inu Burn Rate Soars by 31,637%
The Shiba Inu burn rate has soared by a remarkable 31,637%, marking a significant achievement for the SHIB community. More than 35.6 million tokens were permanently eliminated from circulation in the last 24 hours, underscoring the community’s ongoing push to reduce token abundance. Noteworthy actions include a single elimination of 15.5 million SHIB and two transactions that removed nearly 20 million SHIB. Additional small-scale burns by other community members further affirm a collective resolve.
Although Shiba Inu’s burn rate is designed to tackle token oversupply, its immediate effect on market prices is minimal due to the vast number of SHIB in circulation. Nonetheless, analysts believe that persistent burning activities could bolster long-term price appreciation, particularly as new functionalities, such as the Shibarium Layer-2 solution, are introduced.
Toncoin Price Exhibits Mixed Indicators Amidst Recovery
Toncoin’s price has modestly recovered, climbing to $5.79 after a recent dip to $5.53. Observers highlight that this rebound aligns with a downturn in activities on TON’s decentralized exchanges (DEXs). Platforms like Stone.FI and DeDust have seen reduced swaps and liquidity, patterns commonly associated with Toncoin price instability.
Conversely, the derivatives market displays a different trend. TON’s Open Interest has increased by 2.77% to $214.07 million, indicating a resurgence of trader interest. Despite this optimistic view, the drop in active addresses from 3.8 million in late October to just 1 million today poses questions about Toncoin’s future viability.
Anticipating BlockDAG’s Keynote 3: A Hollywood-Level Event on the Horizon
As BlockDAG readies for its Keynote 3, excitement builds around this event, poised to reshape how crypto projects unveil their strategies. The event, crafted by top-tier Hollywood professionals, is likely to align with the debut of BlockDAG’s Mainnet, adding to the buzz. This timing reflects BlockDAG’s pledge to push the boundaries of cryptocurrency and maintain clear communication.
Since beginning its crypto presale, BlockDAG has garnered $170 million and released over 17.4 billion coins. Currently, the price of BDAG in batch 26 is $0.0234 each, providing early supporters with returns exceeding 2,000%.
Experts suggest that BlockDAG’s approach, focusing on memecoins and sophisticated DeFi tools, marks it as a leading figure among top crypto assets as we approach 2025.
The completion of the Mainnet development and an ongoing audit indicate readiness for a smooth launch. With the presale nearing its $600M target, participants are eager to claim a share, foreseeing significant growth potential, especially with possible future listings. The launch of Keynote 3 could solidify BlockDAG’s reputation as a dominant force in the crypto market, setting it up for long-term success.
A Glance at Leading Crypto Assets
As the Shiba Inu burn rate continues to reflect the community’s commitment and the Toncoin price indicates a turnaround, BlockDAG steals the spotlight with its Hollywood-caliber Keynote 3 nearing completion. This event is expected to boost the project’s profile, ensuring its rank among the top crypto assets into 2025.
Those acquiring positions now are aligning themselves with a potentially game-changing blockchain opportunity. As anticipation for BlockDAG grows, the focus remains on community involvement and technological innovation. With the current presale batch nearly sold out and the next set to launch with anticipated high demand, now is an optimal time to engage in what may be the decade’s most significant crypto presale.
- Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network
- Website: https://blockdag.network
- Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial
- Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.