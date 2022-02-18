NFT drops Bring Unicorns to the Masses

Blockchain is revolutionizing the gaming industry by incentivizing developers to maximize revenue while providing players with an exceptional in-game experience.
Unifriends the new 3D NFT, player-first gaming ecosystem featuring 10,000 unique generative unicorns with 170 varying traits, today announced both its whitelist and public mint Airdrops. Unifriend hodlers will be distributed a baseline set of UNIFRN governance tokens, but individuals will be able to buy UNIFRN on an established DEX post drop.
On-chain metadata determines whether your unicorn is speedy, strong, or intelligent. Properties are dynamically derived using pseudo-randomization methods upon minting.
The Unifriend ecosystem enables a new player-driven paradigm in gaming, giving players 100% control of their game assets. All game content is not controlled by the developers and users are incentivized to explore the game’s full potential, even experimenting with how they play. This provides economic opportunity for developers while allowing players to truly own their digital experience. The UNIFRN token will power this economy, providing liquidity between NFTs and traditional games/currencies.
Unifriend today opened its whitelist for pre-mint Airdrop tokens, while public Mint Airdrops begin on February 19, 2022. Players should take note of the fact that 100 percent of secondary sales will go back to the community treasury and liquidity pool. The gaming platform’s Discord community is hyped about this launch, with about 5,000 active users.
Of note is that the Unifriends Utility token, UNIVRS, will be deployed on Polygon chain for gaming contracts, ensuring hyper-fast experience while eliminating gas fees. This is especially interesting, as many people consider Polygon is establishing itself as one of the de facto platform for Web3, with over 7,000 decentralized applications (dapps) hosted thus far.
Polygon Studios is the Gaming and NFT arm of Polygon focused on growing the global Blockchain Gaming and NFT Industry and bridging the gap between Web 2 and Web 3 gaming through investment, marketing and developer support. The Polygon Studios ecosystem comprises highly loved games and NFT Dapps like OpenSea, Upshot, Aavegotchi, Zed Run, Skyweaver by Horizon Games, Decentraland, Megacryptopolis, Neon District, Cometh and Decentral Games.
Unifriends Hodlers will be able to earn the UNIVRS utility tokens in mini games embedded within the NFTs. Only owners of the specific token will be able to earn UNIVRS token.
Last but certainly not least is the fact that each Unifriend you mint will come with a 0.8mm metal card with a QR code that directly links to your NFT, shows you were the original minter, and provides a quick breakdown of the minted properties. This is a nice keepsake and can be sold with the digital asset as a bundle if the original owner chooses.
Our site will have a post-mint distribution form to handle shipments. We will be charging the minters shipping fees as we cannot account for all global shipping costs but the card manufacturing itself is all taken care of by Unifriends!