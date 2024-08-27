Uncovering The Crypto Social Media Ecosystem

August 27, 2024

The crypto community’s social media preferences have been revealed in a recent survey, showcasing a diverse landscape.

X, the most popular platform, only secured 41.7% of the vote, indicating a fragmented market.

Telegram And YouTube Tops The Chart

Telegram and YouTube emerged as strong contenders, with 21.5% and 20.8% of participants respectively choosing them as their primary crypto platforms.

Discord and Reddit play supporting roles, with 6.8% and 4.5% of participants using them to supplement their crypto social media experience.

Interestingly, 2.4% of respondents ventured beyond mainstream platforms, exploring alternatives like 4chan, WhatsApp, TikTok, DeBank, Odysee, and GitHub. Farcaster, however, lagged behind with a mere 1.3% share.

Conducted by CoinGecko, the anonymous survey gathered insights from 2,558 crypto participants between June 25 and July 8, 2024. While the results are indicative rather than definitive, they offer a fascinating glimpse into the crypto community’s social media habits. As the crypto space continues to evolve, it will be intriguing to see how these preferences shift and adapt.

Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or using any service.

