TRX Price Prediction: Tron Network Fee Cut to Spark New ATH?

Back into Spotlight: Tron Network Fee Cut Could Push TRX to ATH, But This DeFi Altcoin Will Rally 33,000%
The Tron Foundation created the decentralized blockchain-based operating system TRON (TRX), which was released in 2017. TRX tokens were first implemented on Ethereum as ERC-20-based tokens; however, after a year, they were transferred to their own network, “Tron Network.”
As an alternative to Ethereum, the platform was developed to provide a decentralized Internet and acts as a framework for developers to construct dApps. The TRON network enables anybody to develop dApps, contribute content, and get digital assets in exchange. One of TRON’s unquestionable advantages is the freedom to produce content and distribute it without worrying about transaction costs.
Tron is preparing himself for a high surge after Half Fee Cut
To encourage developer participation, Tron (TRX) is leading the way by offering a sizable cost decrease. These incentives have previously resulted in significant bullish developments on the Tron Network. However, with the release of its most recent offering, the DeFi platform DTX Exchange has outpaced Shiba Inu’s pricing trend.
As development activity surged in August 2024, the Tron Network was the most active blockchain. At the time, SUNDOG and other projects led the market, and the blockchain’s memecoin ecosystem was growing. Following that, Tron saw a period of slowness, with a little decrease of more than 3%.
However, the Tron network has recently announced a 50% reduction in network prices in an effort to encourage development activities. This will directly affect Tron (TRX) and incentivize developers to create items on the Tron Network. TRX increased by more than 1.63% on the last day, reaching $0.1691. The rise in income and active addresses on the blockchain has been another encouraging development for Tron.
Tron (TRX) price analysis
TRON is trading between $0.16 and $0.17 and is exhibiting significant upward momentum. It has made considerable gains in the last six months. Strong purchasing interest is indicated by the high Relative Strength Index, which points to further rises in the future.
TRX may rise further to the next level at $0.18 if it breaks above the closest resistance at $0.17. This optimistic perspective is supported by the positive MACD level. TRON may keep rising as the global cryptocurrency bull run and the expected altcoin season approach, providing investors with encouraging opportunities.
DTX Exchange: Biggest rally of 33000% is coming soon
With more than 56% of the tokens sold to early bidders, DTX Exchange has generated $6.39 million in batch 4 so far and is still rising sharply following its CMC pre-listing. The whales hurry to buy DTX tokens before they record a 33000% rally following their Q4 exchange launch as they investigate an all-in-one trading solution that is poised to upend traditional trading methods.
With the new Phoenix Wallet in particular, DTX Exchange is, in fact, well-positioned to make a name for itself in the DeFi sector. In this sense, most analysts are certain that the platform will not only draw in investors but also become one of the top DeFi coins.
Phoenix is a well-known Web3 custody service that allows users to pay, lend, or transfer Bitcoin. Crypto trading is made simpler and more dependable by its integrated layout, which allows traders to interact with over 100,000 financial assets on a single platform.
Learn more:
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.