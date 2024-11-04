Trump’s Election Odds See Dip As Whale Bets $10M On A 2024 Victory

In the past 24 hours, Donald Trump’s election odds have taken a notable dip. Once leading by nearly 30%, Trump now holds a slimmer 12% lead, with current odds standing at 56% for Trump and 44% for Kamala Harris.
WOW: Just 48 hours ago, Donald Trump was up nearly 30%, now he leads by just 12%
Current odds
🔴Donald Trump: 56%
🔵Kamala Harris: 44% pic.twitter.com/DB1bQFgF3s
— Kalshi (@Kalshi) October 31, 2024
Among those making high-stakes bets on the former president’s victory is an anonymous crypto whale, known as “zxgngl,” who recently withdrew 2.75 million $USDC from Binance to bolster their wager on Trump.
Since October 11, this whale has invested a staggering 10.68 million $USDC betting on a Trump win in 2024.
Whale "zxgngl" withdrew another 2.75M $USDC from #Binance today to bet on #Trump winning the US election.
This whale has spent a total of 10.68M $USDC betting on #Trump winning the US election since October 11.https://t.co/ykKrL16vGK pic.twitter.com/n9TFj8foCd
— Lookonchain (@lookonchain) November 1, 2024
TRUMP And Crypto-Friendly Initiatives
Trump’s platform includes several pro-Bitcoin and crypto-friendly initiatives aimed at establishing the United States as a global hub for digital assets.
Among his campaign promises, Trump has vowed to fire SEC Chair Gary Gensler on his first day in office, a move likely to appeal to Bitcoin enthusiasts critical of Gensler’s stance on crypto regulations.
Trump also aims to establish a “National Bitcoin Stockpile” and enhance the country’s crypto industry by fostering favorable regulations, boosting domestic Bitcoin mining, and creating a Crypto Advisory Council within the first 100 days. He has also promised the right to self-custody for crypto holders and has opposed the introduction of a central bank digital currency (CBDC).
Donald Trump 2024 Election Bitcoin Promises:
– Fire Gary Gensler (Day 1)
– National Bitcoin Stockpile
– Make US 'Crypto Capital of the 🌎'
– Boosting US Bitcoin Mining
– Regulatory Changes (Fair/Clear)
– Crypto Advisory Council (100 days)
– Right to Self-Custody
– No CBDC pic.twitter.com/KRgz1sEeKl
— Altcoin Daily (@AltcoinDailyio) November 1, 2024
These promises reflect Trump’s commitment to positioning the U.S. as the world’s “crypto capital,” further motivating high-profile investors like “zxgngl” to back his campaign. With substantial capital flowing into Trump’s prospects from the crypto sector, the 2024 election could mark a pivotal moment for the future of U.S. cryptocurrency policy.
