Trump’s Election Odds See Dip As Whale Bets $10M On A 2024 Victory

November 3, 2024

In the past 24 hours, Donald Trump’s election odds have taken a notable dip. Once leading by nearly 30%, Trump now holds a slimmer 12% lead, with current odds standing at 56% for Trump and 44% for Kamala Harris. 

Among those making high-stakes bets on the former president’s victory is an anonymous crypto whale, known as “zxgngl,” who recently withdrew 2.75 million $USDC from Binance to bolster their wager on Trump.

Since October 11, this whale has invested a staggering 10.68 million $USDC betting on a Trump win in 2024.

TRUMP And Crypto-Friendly Initiatives 

Trump’s platform includes several pro-Bitcoin and crypto-friendly initiatives aimed at establishing the United States as a global hub for digital assets.

Among his campaign promises, Trump has vowed to fire SEC Chair Gary Gensler on his first day in office, a move likely to appeal to Bitcoin enthusiasts critical of Gensler’s stance on crypto regulations.

Trump also aims to establish a “National Bitcoin Stockpile” and enhance the country’s crypto industry by fostering favorable regulations, boosting domestic Bitcoin mining, and creating a Crypto Advisory Council within the first 100 days. He has also promised the right to self-custody for crypto holders and has opposed the introduction of a central bank digital currency (CBDC).

These promises reflect Trump’s commitment to positioning the U.S. as the world’s “crypto capital,” further motivating high-profile investors like “zxgngl” to back his campaign. With substantial capital flowing into Trump’s prospects from the crypto sector, the 2024 election could mark a pivotal moment for the future of U.S. cryptocurrency policy.

Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.

