TRON (TRX) Founder Has Lost His Diplomatic Status, Quant (QNT) and Collateral Network (COLT) Looking Very Promising For The Crypto Community

Bitcoin (BTC) has flipped $28,000 into solid support, opening up the path for altcoins to rally. However, investors need to be discerning. Tron (TRX) founder Justin Sun has lost his diplomatic status, and combined with charges from the SEC; many holders are offloading their Tron (TRX) holdings. Still, the outlook for other projects, such as Quant (QNT) and Collateral Network (COLT), remains overwhelmingly bullish.
Tron (TRX)
Justin Sun, the founder of Tron (TRX), has always had a spotted past, but too many things have caught up with him all at once. Rumors even circulated that he has discussed selling his stake in Huobi. Tron (TRX) has a close attachment to its founder, and thus recently, its price has suffered, investors remain uncertain about the future of Tron (TRX), and as a result, Tron (TRX) has faced heavy sell pressure.
Tron (TRX) is down this week, trading at around $0.066, with analysts’ price predictions expecting flat price movement between $0.065 and $0.070 for Tron (TRX) this year.
Quant (QNT)
Quant (QNT) has performed excellently this week, up more than 4% in the last seven days. Quant’s (QNT) flagship product is its Overledger system that connects distinct blockchains. Quant (QNT) has recently become a favorite of crypto Twitter, and liquidity always follows general sentiment.
Quant (QNT) has started aggressively backing CBDCs which many in the crypto community dislike. However, the business opportunity for Quant (QNT) is enormous, and with all services payable in Quant (QNT), it could rally superbly. Quant (QNT), at the time of writing, trades at $126, with price predictions ranging between $210 and $264 in 2024.
Collateral Network (COLT)
Collateral Network (COLT) is another protocol that analysts remain incredibly bullish on. They have already forecast that Collateral Network (COLT) will gain 3,500% during its presale alone, which has already raised more than $400,000. The huge demand for Collateral Network (COLT) reflects the use case of the platform, which offers institutional-level liquidity and brings real-world assets on-chain and into the DeFi ecosystem.
This decentralized hybrid infrastructure model will allow users to access liquidity from their assets. The process is simple. Say a user has a watch. They send it to Collateral Network (COLT), which values the item and mints an NFT 100% backed by the asset. The user then holds the NFT and can trade it freely on the open market or use it to access crowdfunded loans.
The COLT token grants reduced interest fees for borrowers, trading fee discounts on the marketplace, and access to auctions. With multiple sides of buy pressure, analysts expect that COLT can easily 100X when it launches on centralized exchanges. Collateral Network (COLT) is the world’s first asset-backed lending marketplace for off-chain assets, and analysts are touting it to be one of the superstar launches of 2023.
