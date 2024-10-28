Tron (TRX), Bonk (BONK), And Cutoshi (CUTO): Which Is Set To Hit $5 First?

Tron, Bonk, and Cutoshi appear primed for major rallies. All three coins could vastly outperform the majority of the market by leveraging their unique features.
Most importantly, Cutoshi could become the next crypto gem in the upcoming months.
Tron Is Surging, What’s Next?
Tron (TRX) has been on a roll lately; between bullish price action and the continuous expansion of its ecosystem, Tron is already one of the hottest Layer 1 blockchains in the crypto space. At press time, Tron sells for $0.163 with a 2% intraday increase and a notable 24% surge in volume, with over $346 million worth of TRX traded in the last 24 hours.
Tron’s meme coin generator, Sun Pump, is firing on all cylinders, and it plays. The platform played a crucial role in Tron’s record-breaking revenue numbers in Q3, which peaked at $151 million.
Bonk Retest Lower Levels, Breakout Soon?
Over the past few months, Bonk (BONK) has been in an accumulation phase, with the Bonk price ranging around the $0.00002 mark. Today Bonk is priced at $0.000022 with relatively flat price action. On a macro level, Bonk is in its cool-off period, which was to be expected as it was one of the meme coins that rallied the hardest since late 2023, bringing over 6,700% gains to early buyers.
Moreover, Bonk could soon be the first meme coin to have an exchange-traded product (ETP). Recently, Bonk partnered with Osprey Funds, a New York-based investment firm, and if the launch of the ETP proves successful, it could pave the way for a future Bonk spot ETF, which could send the price to the stratosphere.
Cutoshi Disrupts Both Memes And DeFi
Cutoshi (CUTO) is a new utility meme coin leveraging a cutting-edge DeFi platform. Investors are flocking in droves to the $CUTO presale, and so far, more than $550,000 dollars have been raised in record time. Cutoshi embodies the teachings of legendary Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto, as the project prioritizes decentralization and privacy above all, the two cornerstones of crypto philosophy.
Cutoshi is based on the Lucky Cats from Japanese folklore, often displayed in stores and homes as tokens of good fortune. The native token $CUTO powers the project’s generous revenue sharing mechanism. By staking $CUTO on the platform, users will enjoy a passive income in the form of recurring rewards.
Cutoshi wants its community engaged and winning. Via the Cutoshi Farming initiative, users will be tasked with completing various tasks and missions aimed at boosting Cutoshi’s presence on social media. For their efforts, they will receive cutopoints which can then be redeemed for more $CUTO.
The Cutoshi Academy is an educational platform that seeks to bridge the knowledge gap and help newcomers navigate the intricacies of crypto. Currently stage 2 of the presale is underway, where $CUTO sells for $0.022.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.