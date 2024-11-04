Tron Fees To Be Cut In Half Through Proposal 95, Cutoshi Surpasses $600k As TRX Investors Join CUTO Presale

The Tron network has witnessed incredible growth in several areas, especially in its adoption, which has consequently led to higher fees. While increasing TRX prices is seen as a good thing by investors, higher fees could potentially make the Tron Blockchain more expensive and less attractive.
As such, the TRX team has announced its plans to slash its network fees by half through energy node adjustments.
Meanwhile, the Cutoshi presale continues to gain more traction after surpassing the $600K milestone. Its recent developments, including a CMC listing and the anticipated launch of its farming protocol, have made investors bullish about it.
How Cutoshi Bridges Memes With DeFi
Alongside its token farming protocol that is set to reward its community when they participate in quests and challenges, Cutoshi (CUTO) will introduce a multichain DEX where users will trade and swap their crypto assets seamlessly across multiple blockchains. The move will resolve traditional DEX’s inherent problems, including interoperability issues. Cutoshi draws inspiration from the conventional Chinese Lucky Cat and Satoshi Nakamoto’s core principles.
Additionally, its learning academy will offer educational material regarding DeFi and cryptocurrency. This will help new investors navigate their way through financial freedom, but more importantly, it will create awareness for the platform.
While the DeFi market is expected to reach USD 231.19 billion by 2030, Cutoshi could capitalize on this growth metric thanks to its cutting-edge DeFi functionality. So far, Cutoshi has raised over $630K in stage two of its presale campaign. It has also witnessed a price increase to $0.022 from its initial offering of $0.015. With these features, coupled with its deflationary mechanism, Cutoshi is positioned to mirror the bullish growth metrics of popular altcoins like Tron coin.
Tron’s Daily Total Transactions Reach A 12-Month High
The Tron network has experienced remarkable growth, as its daily total transactions reached 10.46 million on October 24. This is its yearly high since 2023, when it recorded over 12 million transactions. While TRX has seen a rise in transactions and daily active addresses, its TVL has declined from its August high of over $8 million.
Source: TradingView
On-chain metrics indicate that the price of Tron coin is still at a good entry point as the bulls fight to push its value higher in the last four weeks. Notably, TRX price is forming a double top with the price action in August. Typically, this pattern highlights that the TRX token might face resistance above the $0.166 level. Therefore, the price of TRX could face a pullback in the coming days.
While its price is closer to its 2024 peak, the altcoin’s relative strength index is lower than the corresponding peak. This indicates the current bullish momentum is weaker than the previous rally. Notably, Tron’s price prediction suggests that the altcoin might experience profit-taking from its holder in early November. However, depending on its demand, it could experience an extended rally.
Can Cutoshi Outpace Tron Coin In The Next Bull Market?
As Tron network navigates increasing gas fees and declining bull momentum, Cutoshi presale is quickly becoming a promising alternative. Its diverse market appeal is expected to generate massive adoption in Q4, positioning it for exponential growth.
