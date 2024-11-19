Trader Turns $1.1K Into $1.62M In 20 Days With $URO And $RIF Investments

In a stunning example of high-stakes trading, one savvy investor transformed their wallet from $1,100 to an incredible $1.62 million in just 20 days, achieving a remarkable 1,473x return.
The trader’s journey began 20 days ago when they identified the potential of $URO, a memecoin gaining traction in the DeSci sector. They invested 4.35 $SOL (approximately $768) to purchase 16.44 million $URO tokens.
Swapping all other meme holdings into $URO, the trader now holds 16.78 million $URO, valued at $572,000. Their total cost for this position was a mere $800, representing a 714x return.
New Listing – $URO @pumpdotscience
🔹Pair: URO/USDT
🔹Deposit available: now
🔹Trading available: Nov 18, 13:00 (UTC)
Details: https://t.co/Ns3aGcoUg5 pic.twitter.com/IpAfwzHcW6
— Bitget (@bitgetglobal) November 18, 2024
Trader’s $RIF Investment
The trader’s success didn’t stop there. Sixteen days ago, they allocated 1.8 $SOL (roughly $300) to buy 11.84 million $RIF tokens. Earlier today, as $RIF’s market capitalization surpassed $100 million, they sold 1 million tokens for $94,335 in USDC while retaining 10.84 million $RIF, now worth $957,000. This investment yielded a staggering $1.05 million profit—a 3,503x return.
In just 20 days, this trader's wallet grew from $1.1K to $1.62M, a 1,473x return!
20 days ago, this trader spotted $URO.
He spent 4.35 $SOL($768) to buy 16.44M $URO and swapped all #memes into $URO.
He currently holds 16.78M $URO, worth $572K, and the cost is only $800.
16… pic.twitter.com/aknURQ7v5K
— Lookonchain (@lookonchain) November 17, 2024
Adding to $URO’s momentum, Bitget has announced its listing of the token, with trading set to begin on November 18 at 13:00 UTC. The trading pair, URO/USDT, has already generated significant buzz within the crypto community.
This trader’s success story showcases the lucrative opportunities within the memecoin market for those who can identify undervalued tokens early.
Both $URO and $RIF have proven their potential as high-performing assets, drawing attention from investors and exchanges alike. With $URO now entering Bitget, its exposure is likely to grow, further solidifying its place in the crypto ecosystem.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, and Metaverse news!