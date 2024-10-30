Trader Accumulates $22M In $EIGEN Despite Price Drop; Community Concerns Emerge Over Executive Departure

In a notable move, the savvy trader known as boby1337.eth has amassed an impressive 8.16 million $EIGEN tokens, valued at approximately $22 million, over the past three days.
Smart trader boby1337.eth accumulated 8.16M $EIGEN ($22M) over the past three days, despite a 15% drop in EIGEN’s price.
He acquired these tokens through 4 transactions from Binance and staked them all to EigenLayer.
The latest withdrawal occurred just 2 hours ago.
Follow… pic.twitter.com/p2xICTSDr8
— Spot On Chain (@spotonchain) October 28, 2024
This accumulation comes despite a 15% decline in $EIGEN’s price, highlighting the trader’s confidence in the asset’s long-term potential.
boby1337.eth bought 8.15M $EIGEN($23.52M) in the past 3 days, while the price of $EIGEN dropped 16% during the same period!@EigenChang noticed that Calvin Liu(Chief Strategy Officer of #EigenLabs) had resigned shortly before TGE, sparking concerns among community members that… pic.twitter.com/Ql8dKmZJ5J
— Lookonchain (@lookonchain) October 28, 2024
Boby1337 acquired these tokens through four separate transactions on Binance and has staked the entire amount on EigenLayer, indicating a strategic approach to earning rewards while supporting the platform’s infrastructure. The most recent withdrawal took place just two hours ago, underscoring the trader’s active engagement in the market.
However, the enthusiasm surrounding $EIGEN has been tempered by community concerns following the resignation of Calvin Liu, the Chief Strategy Officer of EigenLabs, shortly before the token generation event (TGE). Many community members are speculating whether Liu may have sold a significant portion of his $EIGEN holdings through over-the-counter (OTC) deals, which could impact market sentiment and trust in the project.
As the community processes these developments, boby1337’s substantial accumulation might be seen as a signal of confidence amidst the uncertainty. While the recent price drop raises questions, the trader’s commitment to staking could play a crucial role in influencing future price movements. The situation remains fluid as stakeholders monitor both the market activity and the implications of leadership changes within EigenLabs.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, and Metaverse news!
Image Source: peshkov/123RF // Image Effects by Colorcinch