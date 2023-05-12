Tradecurve (TCRV) Presale entices Ethereum Classic (ETC) And Solana (SOL) Whales

Investors are always looking for the next significant asset to add to their investment portfolio, which is bound to generate long-term gains. Our analysts believe they have discovered the perfect investment, Tradecurve.io, a hybrid-exchange currently in its presale phase. With projected returns of up to 20x, even Ethereum Classic (ETC) and Solana (SOL) holders are migrating to this presale star! Keep reading to find out why!
Tradecurve (TCRV)
Tradecurve.io strives to become a dominant force in the online trading market by offering a technologically superior service to its rivals. This borderless, Ethereum-based trading exchange will enable users from all over the globe to trade multiple asset classes on one account, all while using cryptocurrency as collateral.
Tradecurve will have no KYC requirements, users simply create an account with an email, link it to a DeFi wallet , make a deposit, and will be able to begin trading commodities, forex, stocks, and shares.
Regarding security, the Tradecurve team will lock liquidity for two years and team tokens for three years to showcase their long-term commitment to this project. Cyber Scope has completed an audit of the token smart contract and the KYC audit was performed by Assure DeFi.
The native token of this platform, TCRV, can bring holders plenty of benefits such as staking rewards, subscription fee discounts, and much more. Currently trading at $0.01 the presale is now in Stage 1, and experts predict it could rise to $0.40 by the time it’s completed!
Take advantage of this opportunity; sign up for the TCRV presale now, as we believe TRCV will be the next 50x-100x token this year.
Ethereum Classic (ETC)
Ethereum Classic (ETC) has not been performing well in the past month as its relative, Ethereum (ETH), managed to grab the spotlight with its Shapella upgrade. In the last 14 days, Ethereum Classic (ETC) has dropped by 10%, causing investors to sidestep it.
At the moment, Ethereum Classic (ETC) is trading hands at $19.66, a fall of 0.38% in the past 24 hours. The moving averages for Ethereum Classic (ETC) also show sell signals, painting a bearish picture.
On a positive note, the Ethereum Classic (ETC) trading volume has increased by 65% overnight, reaching $180,293,215. However, experts remain bearish for Ethereum Classic (ETC) since it has traded below its moving day averages. They predict Ethereum Classic (ETC) could sink to its support level of $16 soon.
Solana (SOL)
Recently, Solana (SOL) announced that it had created an open-source implementation of a ChatGPT plugin on its network. This plugin will help Solana (SOL) communicate with the network directly from ChatGPT.
However, this news did not impact the Solana (SOL) token as it trades at $21.78, decreasing by $0.76% overnight. Moreover, the moving averages for Solana (SOL) also show a strong sell signal, which may cause some concerns.
The Solana (SOL) trading volume has increased by 115% in the last day alone and now sits at $780,141,026. Experts believe that the resistance level of $23 may be reached by Solana (SOL) with further buying. But if this trading volume is inconsistent, Solana (SOL) could fall to its support level of $19.6.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.