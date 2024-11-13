Top Next Gen-Altcoins Sui, Aptos, Chainlink, and JetBolt Gain Whale Traction This November

November has been a remarkable month for Sui, reaching a new all-time high (ATH) of $3.30, and for Aptos, with Bitwise’s Aptos Staking ETP scheduled for listing this month.
Analysts speculate that a new update on Chainlink could drive its price upward. As these new-gen tokens become the center of whales’ attention this November, they are also setting their sights on JetBolt, a new crypto sensation. JetBolt has sold over 56 million tokens in a short period—a major milestone for such a young presale coin.
Which among these next-gen altcoins Sui, Aptos, Chainlink, and JetBolt, will redefine the market this season? Let’s find out in this article.
Sui Reached a New ATH, Now What’s Next?
Sui achieved an ATH of $3.30 on November 11, 2024. As of this writing, Sui is trading at $2.98, demonstrating a 9.7% drop from this landmark high. With price support solidified around $2.21, Sui has rallied nearly 20% as market confidence grows.
Meanwhile, the total value locked on Sui reached an astounding $1.36 billion—its highest point yet. According to recent reports, Sui’s price momentum isn’t only tied to TVL but also to a strong network effect. Analysts suggest that another upward move might be imminent if Sui can maintain this support level.
Aptos Eyes Further Growth with Bitwise’s Aptos Staking ETP Launch
Aptos is making headlines thanks to significant institutional moves. Bitwise’s Aptos staking ETP will be listed on the Swiss exchange on November 19, 2024. This notable development has bolstered investor confidence, aligning with Aptos’ TVL, which is nearing $2.5 billion.
APT’s price action also presents a bullish scenario. The token has broken out of a consolidation zone around $7-$8. Aptos is trading at $11.84 as of late. Analysts suggest bullish sentiment could increase APT’s price if the market maintains its current momentum.
Graph of APT’s 24-hour price movement from CoinGecko website
Can Chainlink’s New Update Spark a Rally?
Chainlink has breached the resistance level of $13.65 for the first time since July. After hovering around $10 in the past months, LINK is currently trading at $13.38. This marks a significant increase of 22.2% in the past month.
Some analysts point to Chainlink’s recent update as a potential catalyst for LINK’s further price growth. In the new update, Chainlink allows users to pay network fees in LINK and receive a 10% discount while simplifying the fee process for developers. Experts believe LINK could continue its ascent in 2025, especially if its new updates capture wider adoption.
Is JetBolt the Top Next-Gen Altcoin?
Amid the notable price movements on Sui, Aptos, and Chainlink, whales and buyers continue to explore other next-gen altcoins with revolutionary features. One of these is JetBolt (JBOLT).
JetBolt is a rising star in the Web3 space, as it garners whale attention at an incredible pace. Since its presale launch in August 2024, JetBolt has sold over 56 million tokens, a figure that signals interest among early adopters.
What sets JetBolt apart? This young altcoin boasts a groundbreaking feature: zero-gas technology. This empowers users to execute transactions without worrying about paying costly gas fees. It also opens the door to innovation and efficiency as developers can build a wide range of blockchain apps without paying gas expenses.
Aside from this, JetBolt also offers a user-friendly crypto-staking platform. Stakers can receive rewards by staking their tokens, and they can earn more by connecting with their friends and contacts on the platform.
JetBolt presale continues to pique the interest of whales and crypto buyers, thanks to its presale advantages. Early buyers can get up to 25% additional tokens by purchasing Alpha Boxes or tokens in batches.
JetBolt’s early presale success and its combination of cutting-edge features seem hard to ignore in November’s crypto scene.
Conclusion — Top Next Gen-Altcoins Sui, Aptos, Chainlink, and New Altcoin JetBolt
This November, there’s a growing buzz as whales pivot toward altcoins with innovative tech and impressive achievements. Sui reached a new ATH, alongside a spike in its TVL. Aptos has an institutional breakthrough with Bitwise’s Aptos Staking ETP, which is set to launch this month. Chainlink eyes new heights with its latest update. Meanwhile, young altcoin JetBolt continues to gain traction with its surging presale and unique combination of features that are pulling in whales and crypto buyers.
This article is for informational purposes only and offers no financial advice. Be sure to conduct thorough research and exercise caution before purchasing any cryptocurrency. All crypto assets are highly volatile and carry inherent risks.
