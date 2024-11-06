Top Ethereum Holders Are Choosing This Viral Altcoin Over L2’s Like Arbitrum (ARB) and Polygon (POL)

Layer 2 blockchains like Arbitrum (ARB) and Polygon (POL) have become their own worst enemies as they siphon revenue from the Ethereum ecosystem.
Ethereum holders are dumping these tokens in favor of new ERC20 juggernauts like crypto casino Rollblock (RBLK). This top altcoin is now on track for 100x growth when its crypto presale ends in early 2025, which will bring a much-needed boost of users to the struggling Ethereum ecosystem.
Arbitrum Sheds Value as It Drives Users From Ecosystem
Arbitrum’s price has shed value all month as the excessive revenue siphoning of Layer 2 blockchains drives users from the Ethereum ecosystem. Arbitrum is down almost 15% this month in a slide that has only accelerated over time.
Layer 2 blockchains like Arbitrum were meant to have a mutually beneficial relationship with their ecosystems. However, Arbitrum is now lowering traffic in the Ethereum ecosystem instead of increasing it.
The Arbitrum price will continue to slide until this issue with Ethereum’s Layer 2 blockchains is resolved.
Polygon Faces Additional Challenge of Slipping Technology
The Polygon price is in the same position as it becomes a net negative on the Ethereum ecosystem. Polygon is down almost 25% this month in a similarly accelerating slide.
Polygon faces the additional issue of new Layer 2 blockchains with superior scaling technology. Some of the latest Layer 2 blockchains are now doubling Polygon’s transaction speed.
This development has created additional downward momentum for Polygon’s price.
Rollblock Draws Users Back Into ERC20 Ecosystem With Viral Growth
While Polygon and Arbitrum are sliding on a dwindling Ethereum ecosystem, Rollblock is going viral with its fresh take on online gambling. This new ERC20 token is bringing the excitement and community of crypto culture to the stale online gambling model and driving massive user growth for Ethereum’s ecosystem.
An increasing share of the massive $525 billion global gambling industry transitions online each year. However, legacy online gambling sites remain backwards and boring as they fail to capture that Vegas magic that drives revenue growth.
This top altcoin is revolutionizing the industry by incorporating its vibrant social media ecosystem directly into its crypto casino.
Not only do Rollblock players now have access to over 7,000 provably fair casino games through the latest in UX design, but they also get to participate as part of a massive community of like-minded people in search of profit and fun. Rollblock hosts a never-ending stream of giveaways and events that brings that real, live Vegas feel to the online experience.
Rollblock is also going viral for its game-changing revenue sharing.
Rollblock diverts up to 30% of the weekly revenue from its casino into buybacks. 60% of these tokens are burned to create deflation, while the other 40% is used for high-APY staking rewards.
Analysts expect Rollblock’s virality and revenue sharing to drive at least 100x growth in early 2025.
RBLK now sells for $0.033 in its crypto presale’s seventh stage, with a limited 50% token bonus active for the next five days.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.