Top Bull Market Picks: Toncoin, Fantom and Rollblock Gear Up for Massive Gains

The crypto industry enjoyed one of its most bullish periods this past week, with everything from Bitcoin to meme coins pumping hard. Now with the bull market confirmed, altcoins Fantom and Toncoin price could be set to explode much higher.
As could new presale crypto, Rollblock, an online casino that’s offering a unique revenue-sharing program that will entice investment, something clearly evident in the success of its early presale statistics.
Rollblock set to lead in this bull market?
The crypto market is showing clear signs of a bull market resurgence, and new presale crypto Rollblock is emerging as a top pick for investors looking for substantial price gains. With a presale raise of over $5.5 million already and a token price appreciation of 250%, analysts’ bullish predictions for Rollblock appear to be bearing fruit.
Rollblock combines blockchain transparency with online gaming, making it stand out from both decentralized and centralized competitors. None of the latter gambling platforms offer the security or transparency that Rollblock does, and no DeFi platform can offer a revenue share model for a token with so much utility.
It’s a win-win for both users and investors as more utility brings greater rewards for all. This is down to Rollblock’s unique revenue-sharing model, where investors earn a percentage of the casino’s profits simply by holding the $RBLK token. Add an optional staking reward of up to 30% APY; it makes Rollblock much more than a platform to gamble and have fun on.
This passive income stream has caught the attention of investors, a clear indicator seen in its successful presale launch. With bullish analyst predictions indicating an explosive 12 months for Rollblock, it’s fast becoming a must-watch, and for investors who look for gains that are only possible with new cryptos, it could be a top crypto in this bull market.
Toncoin price sees promising gains after recent setback
The Toncoin price has risen 15% over the past week, finally showing signs of a rebound after a tough three-month correction. This recent recovery suggests that Toncoin, the native token of The Open Network (TON), could be set for more explosive gains as the bull market picks up pace into next year.
If all goes well for the altcoin market, we could see a Toncoin price of $15 by the cycle peak, which would be a 200% gain.
Fantom up 25% as bullish momentum builds
Fantom’s price surged by 25% in the same time, maintaining the strong momentum FTM has shown over recent months. The rally follows several network upgrades and increasing adoption of the Fantom network.
Analysts are watching to see if this momentum will carry Fantom to new highs and investors should remain bullish and expect a cycle peak price of $2.80, which would be a 300% ROI from here.
Conclusion
Every bull market can deliver life-changing gains for crypto investors – if they choose the right one! Toncoin and Fantom are in the second and third cycle, respectively, which could halt their growth and potential returns, but both look extremely bullish.
However, many analysts believe this cycle could belong to Rollblock. Its presale success suggests this to be the case, and once it launches in the midst of the bull market, we could see it bring in returns that only the newest cryptos can.
Discover the exciting opportunities of the Rollblock (RBLK) presale today!
- Website: https://presale.rollblock.io/
- Socials: https://linktr.ee/rollblockcasino
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.