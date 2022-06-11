Top 5 Most Traded NFT Collections in June 2022

NFTs have grown over the years and are now a significant part of the General Cryptocurrency Sector. By 2027, the worldwide NFT market is projected to grow from $3 billion in 2022 to $13.6 billion five years later. Analysts predict that from 2022 to 2027, the Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) will be 35.0 percent, So there’s still a lot expected from this sector.
Today’s article will cover the Top 5 Most Traded NFT Collections in the last 30 Days. Let’s show you where all the hype is despite the current dull market status.
1. Axie Infinity
Axie Infinity is undoubtedly the most famous name in the NFTs space, and that’s due to its longevity over time and ability to not faze out after the hype.
Axie Infinity is a virtual world full of fierce, adorable pets called Axies. Axies can be battled, collected, and even used to earn real-value cryptocurrencies.
Note: Data represents NFT trading activity on primary (Axie Marketplace) and secondary marketplaces (OpenSea, Rarible, etc.)
Blockchain Supported – Ethereum and Ronin Blockchain.
Quick Review Statistics –
- Volume – $6.65M
- Traders – 93,418 (Taking our first spot pick)
- Sales – 354,265
- Axie Infinity (AXS) Market Cap – $1 billion
Axie Infinity boasts over 2,800,000 active players and $3.6 billion traded on their in-house marketplace. Transactions made to dapp’s smart contracts were at 359,947, while the number of unique wallet addresses interacting with dapp’s smart contracts settled at 59,083.
2. NBA TOPSHOT
NBA TopShot is a first-of-its-kind collectible game that allows players to collect, trade, and sell digital tokens representing their favorite NBA highlights. These highlights can be gathered to accomplish timed tasks, displayed in showcases, and finally carried over into the next game!
Supported Blockchain – Flow Blockchain.
Quick Review Statistics –
- Volume – $11.56m
- Traders – 52,422 (Taking our second spot pick)
- Sales – 585,646
- Volume (Total amount of incoming value to dapp’s smart contracts) – $11,758,205.86
Transactions to dapp’s smart contracts totaled 1,818,093, while the number of unique wallet addresses interacting with dapp’s smart contracts settled at 59,140 over the past 30 days.
NBA TOPSHOT Top sale within the last 30 Days was a massive $45,000 sale.
3. Ethereum Name Service
The Ethereum Name Service (ENS) is a distributed, open, and extendable blockchain-based naming system. The mission of ENS is to translate human-readable names like ‘alice.eth’ into machine-readable identifiers like Ethereum addresses, other cryptocurrency addresses, content hashes, and metadata.
Because of the possibilities and limits afforded by the Ethereum blockchain, ENS has a significantly different design than DNS, the Internet’s Domain Name Service.
Smart contracts called registrars own top-level domains like ‘.eth’ and ‘.test,’ which describe rules guiding the allocation of their subdomains. Anyone can purchase a domain for personal use. ENS also allows users to import DNS domains they already hold for use on the system.
Supported Blockchain – Ethereum Blockchain
Quick Review Statistics –
- Volume – $8.15M
- Traders – 45,172 (Taking our third spot pick)
- Sales – 170,498
However, Transactions made to dapp’s smart contracts are just 383, with the number of unique wallet addresses interacting with dapp’s smart contracts at just 36.
Lastly, The Total value of assets in dapp’s smart contracts sits at $2,311.27 (1.36 ETH).
4. goblintownNFT
The Goblin Town NFT project is a blockchain-based collection of 9,999 generative NFTs. These NFTs aren’t as ordinary as they appear; the launch was pretty theatrical, to say the least!
Despite the lack of collaborations, promotions, whitelisting, or anything else, the NFT drop managed to generate a natural stir in the NFT community. Except for an obvious gas price, these NFTs were free to mint. Furthermore, the project’s website states unequivocally that it has no roadmap, utility, Discord channel, or anything else.
Supported Blockchain – Ethereum Blockchain
Quick Review Statistics –
- Volume – $67.3M
- Traders – 13,887 (Taking our fourth spot pick)
- Sales – 26,753
Transactions made to dapp’s smart contracts sit at 28,547, while the number of unique wallet addresses interacting with dapp’s smart contracts settled at 17,875.
5. Farmers World
Farmers World is the first farming game to function on the NFTs platform. Select appropriate tools, use diverse resources, purchase land on which to create massive farms, and enjoy the exciting experiences of a farmer working in Farmers World’s Ecosystem.
It’s Notable as One of the largest communities of NFT games, with over 150000 players worldwide.
Supported Blockchain – WAX Blockchain
Quick Review Statistics –
- Volume – $70.95k
- Traders – 12,605 (Taking our fifth spot pick. However, with a slight gap with Alien Worlds, having 12,587 Traders)
- Sales – 496,366
Transactions made to dapp’s smart contracts are at 315,360,063, while the number of unique wallet addresses interacting with dapp’s smart contracts settled at 273,727.
Lastly, the total incoming value to dapp’s smart contracts is $12,253.53 (2.02 WAX).
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any NFTs.
Data Source: DappRadar
