Top 5 Most Traded Metaverse Crypto Coins to Watch in February 2022

There are hundreds of Metaverse crypto coins on the market. One way to differentiate popular projects is to look at the 24-hour trading volume of various Metaverse coins. This article looks at the top five most traded Metaverse crypto coins to watch in February 2022, ordered by 24-hour trading volume, lowest to highest.
5. Mines of Dalarnia (DAR) – $254 million
Launching in November 2021, Mines of Dalarnia (DAR) is a 2D action-adventure Metaverse game featuring procedurally generated levels. The game involves players mining for resources and combining various in-game assets to improve their gear to unlock the secrets of the game’s universe.
All assets in the MoD Metaverse are tokenized as NFTs, allowing players to own their equipment, characters, and gear fully. Moreover, Mines of Dalarnia enables players to become landowners in their Metaverse, generating passive rewards in the form of tokens, mining taxes, and more.
Mines of Dalarnia is built on Chromia. A relational blockchain explicitly made for Metaverse crypto coins enabling developers to build applications much faster.
Mines of Dalarnia features a robust game economy involving Mining Plot Owners and Miners. Players don’t have to stick with one role and can participate in both aspects of the game at any time.
Mining Plot owners can charge rental fees to players who wish to mine their plots, generating passive income for their virtual real estate.
DAR is the native token to the Mines of Dalarnia platform and enables players to purchase in-game assets and perform various in-game activities.
You can purchase DAR on PancakeSwap, Binance, Crypto.com, and more.
4. Axie Infinity (AXS) – $458 million
Launched in March 2018, Axie Infinity is a pioneer in Metaverse crypto gaming. It features the most dynamic economy and, over the past year, enabled players to generate a living wage for playing their game.
Axie Infinity features an in-browser game with cute creatures called Axies. Each Axie has various attributes contributing to its value and power. Since Axie Infinity is built on the blockchain, all in-game items are tokenized, enabling full ownership to players.
Players can earn rewards via many ways, including completing quests, defeating bosses, and much more. To start playing, users must purchase an Axie from the marketplace. The Axie Infinity NFT Marketplace is one of the most active in crypto, featuring over 55k sales, $4.7 million in volume, and over 55k Axies sold in the past 24 hours alone!
Users can purchase Axies, Land, Items, and Bundles from the marketplace. There are Axies costing under $30 and some costing over $300. It all depends on the attributes and other aspects.
Axie Infinity is one of the most underrated projects. It is one of the most popular games available if you’re looking to get your foot in the door with Metaverse crypto gaming, we highly recommend AXS.
You can purchase AXS on major exchanges like KuCoin, Binance, Gemini, and more.
3. Decentraland (MANA) – $802 million
Initially launched in February 2020, Decentraland is the longest-running Metaverse crypto coin offering a fully functional 3D in-browser world that users can currently check out completely free of charge.
Decentraland is the highest-valued Metaverse crypto coin with a current market cap of over $5.4 billion. It’s the leader in Metaverse crypto coins and features a robust and active economy consisting of dozens of businesses.
One of the most popular platforms built on Decentralnad is Decentral Games, a decentralized online casino featuring a free-to-play and play-to-earn model enabling players to play their favorite games in the Metaverse.
According to recent reports, the Decentral Games casino in Decentraland managed to pull in over $7.5 million in revenue over the past three months, signaling the sheer scale of DG’s and Decentraland’s ecosystem.
As the most popular Metaverse on the market, Decentralnad is a must-watch in 2022. Any traders looking to bet on the future of the Metaverse, NFTs, and GameFi should look into MANA.
MANA is the native token in Decentraland, enabling players to access various exclusive activities and purchasing wearable NFTs that players can show off to their peers in Decentraland’s Metaverse.
You can purchase MANA on KuCoin, Crypto.com, Binance, and more.
2. Theta Network (THETA) – $888 million
Launching in 2018, Theta Network is the leading platform for authenticated and fully licensed NFT drops. THETA features world-class partnerships with icons like Katy Perry, The Price Is Right, and more.
THETA’s platform features various products, including an NFT marketplace and a streaming platform that allows viewers to earn TFUEL tokens.
Theta is looking to solve the problem of poor quality content delivery networks that lack reach, causing video re-buffering and high load times. Their solution is a decentralized peer-to-peer video delivery network with a new native blockchain-powered by its users.
In addition, Theta recently launched their TNT-20 token standard, comparable to Ethereum’s popular ERC-20 and BSC’s BEP-20 standards. We’ve seen Replay launch their RPLAY token on THETA as the first of many more tokens launched on the platform.
THETA is one of the fastest-growing ecosystems and consistently tops the charts in trading volume, valuation, and price gains, a must-watch project in 2022.
You can purchase THETA on KuCoin, Binance, Crypto.com, and more.
1. The Sandbox (SAND) – $1 billion
Launching its Alpha in December 2021, The Sandbox is the second-highest valued Metaverse crypto coin on the market and is considered the main competitor to Decentraland.
The Sandbox features one of the most robust virtual LAND economies and is the top choice for investors looking to purchase virtual real estate in the Metaverse.
SAND is the native token to the platform that enables access to exclusive places activities and enables players to purchase various in-game assets.
SAND is considered by many to be one of the safest investments when it comes to the Metaverse as we had seen significant investment groups like Softbank invest $93 million in The Sandbox last year.
The main difference between SAND and MANA is that Decentraland is an in-browser experience while The Sandbox features a full-fledged desktop client enabling higher quality and more immersive experience. However, keep in mind The Sandbox is still in its early stages of development which is one of the main reasons its valuation is lower than Decentraland’s.
You can purchase SAND on most major exchanges like Binance, Uniswap, Crypto.com, KuCoin, and more.
