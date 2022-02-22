Top 5 Metaverse Crypto Coins With a Unit Price Under $50 (February 2022)

With the recent cryptocurrency bear market, many Metaverse coins are on sale. The bear market makes it an excellent opportunity to start accumulating some tokens, assuming you’re brave enough to buy the dip. This article looks at our pick of the top five Metaverse crypto coins with a unit price below $15 that every trader should have in their portfolio, ordered by market capitalization, lowest to highest.
5. Alien Worlds (TLM)
- Unit Price: $0.10
- Market Cap: $95 million
Launching in April 2021, Alien Worlds (TLM) is the most popular Metaverse crypto coin and game built on the WAX blockchain and integrated with the BNB chain. As the most popular NFT-based Metaverse game on the market, every Metaverse portfolio should have TLM tokens.
The game revolves around users mining Trillium (TLM), the native tokens on the platform.
Players can mine TLM by using NFT tools that they can purchase from WAX’s NFT Marketplace, Atomic Hub. Moreover, players can stake their TLM on the BNB chain and earn significant rewards and rare NFTs at the end of the staking periods.
For those looking to get their foot in the door with NFTs and Metaverse gaming, we highly recommend checking out Alien Worlds.
One can’t go wrong betting on the most popular NFT-based game in crypto, boasting over 1 million users over the past month.
You can buy TLM on Binance, PancakeSwap, KuCoin, and more.
4. CEEK VR (CEEK)
- Unit Price: $0.325
- Market Cap: $240 million
Launched in June 2018, CEEK is the leading Metaverse project for virtual concerts, 360VR streaming, and live sports built on the blockchain.
CEEK is a highly underrated project because of its world-class partnerships with icons like Lady Gaga, Demi Lovato, Ziggy Marley, and more.
CEEK VR features its patented VR headset available in major retail stores like Target and BestBuy. In addition, CEEK features its 4D headphones, which managed to get a feature on The Ellen Show in December last year.
CEEK is also the native token on the platform, an ERC-20 asset living on the Ethereum blockchain. In recent news, CEEK is transitioning to the BNB chain due to lower gas fees and higher transaction throughput.
As one of the leading platforms for virtual concerts, CEEK’s high-quality production is unmatched by other projects in crypto. This makes CEEK one of the most underrated Metaverse crypto coins and a must-watch in February 2022.
You can buy CEEK on LBank, PancakeSwap, Gate.io, and more.
3. Axie Infinity (AXS)
- Unit Price: $49.80
- Market Cap: $3 billion
Launched in March 2018, Axie Infinity is one of the first play-to-earn games that successfully built a large enough ecosystem to enable players to start earning a living wage for playing the game.
Axie Infinity’s gameplay revolves around users collecting cute NFT monsters called Axies and breeding/upgrading them to increase their attributes. Axie Infinity is a Pokemon-inspired game enabling players to take on battles with their Axies and earn rewards.
Since Axie Infinity is a blockchain-based platform, all in-game assets are tokenized, providing full ownership to players. When it comes to buying Axies, a broad spectrum of options is available, ranging from $30 for an Axie to over $1000 for the rare breeds.
Axie Infinity’s NFT marketplace is one of the most active in crypto, and we highly recommend checking it out. In the past 24 hours alone, over 60k Axies have been sold with over $5 million in trading volume.
The native token to the platform is called AXS, used for various in-game assets. Axie Infinity also features the SLP (Smooth Love Potion) token enabling users to upgrade and breed their Axies.
As a pioneer in play-to-earn Metaverse crypto games, Axie Infinity is a must-watch in February 2022, and every Metaverse portfolio should hold AXS.
You can buy AXS on major exchanges like Binance, KuCoin, Gemini, and more.
2. The Sandbox (SAND)
- Unit Price: $3.06
- Market Cap: $3.3 billion
Launching its Alpha in December 2021, The Sandbox is the second-most valued Metaverse crypto coin on the market. It’s known for its robust virtual real estate economy, making it a popular choice for investors looking to buy Land in the Metaverse.
SAND is a must-have for any crypto Metaverse portfolio. It’s considered one of the safest investments due to the number of world-class partnerships and large-scale investments the project has received.
SAND is the native token on the platform, providing users with exclusive access to various aspects of the Metaverse and purchasing in-game assets.
You can buy SAND on Crypto.com, KuCoin, Binance, Uniswap, and more.
1. Decentraland (MANA)
- Unit Price: $2.54
- Market Cap: $4.6 billion
Launched in February 2020, Decentraland is our favorite Metaverse crypto coin. Also, it happens to be the most-valued Metaverse coin on the market, boasting a capitalization of over $4.6 billion at writing.
Decentraland features a 3D in-browser experience that users can access by connecting their MetaMask wallet. Decentraland also features a highly popular LAND market, similar to The Sandbox, making it one of the most popular options for investors looking to buy virtual real estate.
Decentraland features hundreds of places that users can visit with dozens of sub-economies that enable players to earn rewards. Some of the more popular play-to-earn places include Decentral Games’ virtual casino, the Wonderland mining game, the Golf Craft mini-golf course, and more.
No Metaverse portfolio is complete without MANA, as it’s the leading Metaverse crypto coin on the market right now.
MANA is the native utility token in Decentraland, allowing users to purchase wearable NFTs, receive exclusive access to VIP events, and more.
You can buy MANA on KuCoin, Binance, Crypto.com, and more.
