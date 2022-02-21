Top 5 Metaverse Crypto Coins With a Unit Price Below $7 to Watch in February 2022

There are dozens of Metaverse crypto coins on the market, and it may be hard for new traders to figure out which ones are the real deal. This article looks at our pick of the top five Metaverse crypto coins with a unit price below $7 to watch in February 2022, ordered by price, lowest to highest.
5. Enjin Coin (ENJ) – $1.59
Launched in June 2018, Enjin is one of the longest-running projects in crypto. The project features a leading mobile app topping over 1.7 million downloads at writing.
Enjin Coin is also one of the most popular launchpads for cryptocurrency projects which have successfully launched several cryptocurrencies that reached multi-million dollar valuations.
With the recent Metaverse hype, Enjin shifted its focus to virtual reality applications with their Efinity blockchain, specifically meant for immersive experiences and Metaverse crypto gaming.
Enjin features an all-in-one ecosystem with services for individuals, developers, and businesses. Enjin makes it easy to build compatible dApps and launch NFT marketplaces using their tech stack. It’s a highly underrated project and has a tremendous long-term outlook.
You can buy ENJ on Binance, Coinbase, KuCoin, and more.
4. Decentraland (MANA) – $2.82
Launched in February 2020, Decentraland is the highest-valued Metaverse crypto coin on the market and is the leader of all Metaverse projects.
It features a 3D in-browser experience that users can check out by connecting with their MetaMask wallets. It also features the most robust community of all Metaverse crypto coins with the highest users.
There are hundreds of places users can visit in Decentraland and explore the various businesses and games it offers. Some of the most popular places to visit in Decentralnad include Decentral Games’ virtual casino, GolfCraft mini-golf game, and much more.
Decentraland also offers a highly active LAND market enabling investors to purchase virtual land in their Metaverse. As the leader of all Metaverse projects, any trader looking to capitalize on the upcoming Metaverse hype should consider adding MANA to their portfolio.
MANA is the native token in Decentraland, enabling users to purchase fabulous wearables, NFTs, exclusive access to VIP experiences, and more.
You can buy MANA on Binance, KuCoin, Crypto.com, and more.
3. Theta Network (THETA) – $3.07
Launching in 2018, THETA is the top platform for authenticated and fully licensed NFTs. THETA features world-class partnerships with iconic artists and shows like The Price Is Right, Katy Perry, and more.
The platform also features various products, including a robust NFT marketplace and a streaming platform enabling viewers to earn TFUEL tokens.
THETA’s vision is to solve the problem of poor content delivery networks that offer low quality, causing high load times and video buffering. The platform’s solution is to decentralize video to peer-to-peer networks offering better uptime and quality.
Moreover, THETA continues to expand its ecosystem with the recent launch of their TNT-20 token standard, comparable to Binance’s BNB-20 and Ethereum’s ERC-20 token protocols.
As one of the fastest-growing ecosystems on the market and the fourth-most valued Metaverse coin in crypto, THETA is a must-watch in February 2022.
THETA is also the native token, enabling users to purchase NFTs, gain exclusive access, and more.
You can buy THETA on Binance, Crypto.com, KuCoin, and more.
2. The Sandbox (SAND) – $3.29
Launching its Alpha in December 2021, The Sandbox (SAND) is the second-most valued Metaverse crypto coin on the market, known for its robust virtual real estate market.
If you’re looking to invest in Metaverse real estate, The Sandbox is one of the best options to check out.
The native token to the platform is called SAND and enables users to access exclusive activities in the Metaverse and purchase various in-game assets.
The Sandbox (SAND) is considered by many to be one of the safest investments for 2022 as we’ve seen significant investment groups like Softbank invest $93 million in the project.
SAND is quite similar to MANA, with the main difference being that Decentraland offers an in-browser experience. In contrast, The Sandbox provides a full-fledged client with a more gamified experience.
You can buy SAND on Binance, Crypto.com, KuCoin, Uniswap, and more.
1. Ethernity Chain (ERN) – $5.76
Launched in March 2021, Ethernity Chain is a highly underrated Metaverse crypto coin featuring the first licensed and authenticated NFT marketplace on the market. Ethernity Chain features partnerships with world-class sports, gaming, collectibles, and tech brands.
Ethernity Chain features over 30 NFT collections with over 100k different items. Most of the collections are sports-themed, featuring famous soccer players from top-rated teams.
What sets Ethernity Chain apart is its excellent NFT design that is some of the best on the market. If you’re a soccer fan and looking to show support to your favorite team by purchasing an NFT, I highly recommend checking out Ethernity Chain’s collection.
ERN is the native token to the platform, living on the Ethereum blockchain. ERN enables users to stake it for rewards along with purchasing NFTs and more.
You can buy ERN on KuCoin, Binance, Uniswap, and more.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any Metaverse crypto coins.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Metaverse news!