Top 5 Metaverse Crypto Coins With a Unit Price Below $5 (February 2022)

This weekend, crypto markets are showing signs of life as Bitcoin and Ethereum manage to see bullish price action. Volatile markets mean great buy opportunities for Metaverse crypto coins and other underrated projects. This article looks at our pick of the top five Metaverse crypto coins with a unit price below $5, ordered by market cap, lowest to highest.
5. Yield Guild Games (YGG)
- Unit Price: $2.75
- Market Cap: $234 million
Launched in December 2020, Yield Guild Games (YGG) is the top Metaverse game guild whose mission is to help its members earn more from popular Metaverse games like The Sandbox, Axie Infinity, and more.
YGG is a gaming clan featuring the ERC-20 YGG token. Yield Guild Games is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization at its heart, enabling holders to shape the future of its ecosystem.
Users must mint a YGG badge to join the guild. Minting the badge is free, but users must pay Ethereum’s gas fees to mint the badge, roughly $40 at writing.
For those looking to upgrade their experience when it comes to earning from popular Metaverse crypto games like Axie Infinity, you must check out Yield Guild Games and their robust community. With their unique methods and strategies, you can be sure that you will start earning more from playing those games.
You can purchase YGG on Binance, Crypto.com, KuCoin, and more.
4. Ultra (UOS)
- Unit Price: $1.18
- Market Cap: $331 million
Launched in July 2019, Ultra is the first entertainment platform providing various games industry services under a single roof. Users can discover, buy, and play games, watch live streams and interact with their favorite influencers.
Ultra features their downloadable wallet-only client, enabling users to create an account and access their ecosystem. Users can secure their username and soon will be able to discover the best AAA, AA, and indie titles and trade/resell items and NFTs on the marketplace.
The native token on the platform is UOS, powering Ultra’s blockchain economy. UOS is used to purchase games, virtual items, and services on the platform. All features on Ultra, such as loyalty programs, beta testing, bug reporting, and advertising, will work exclusively with UOS tokens.
As one of the longer-running projects on this list, Ultra is highly underrated and is a must-watch in February 2022. As its games ecosystem grows, UOS can see significant price gains this year.
You can buy UOS on KuCoin, Gate.io, Bithumb, Bitfinex, Uniswap, and more.
3. Render Token (RNDR)
- Unit Price: $2.36
- Market Cap: $502 million
Launched in June 2020, Render Token is the leading provider of decentralized GPU-based rendering solutions, revolutionizing the digital creation process. Its vision is to democratize GPU cloud rendering and create an efficient, powerful, and widely-scalable rendering network.
Traditional rendering technology makes it challenging to scale GPU rendering. There are limits to what can be done locally, and if you’ve ever tried editing a 4K UHD video, you know that even with the latest graphics cards, it takes hours to render a short segment.
That’s where the Render Network comes in. Using blockchain technology, RNDR can transform the power of GPU computing into a decentralized economy of connected 3D assets.
Some use cases for the Render Network include Media, Mixed Reality, Augmented Reality, Medical, Gaming, Virtual Reality, Metaverse, and more.
RNDR is highly underrated, featuring industry partners like Decentraland, Sia, Basic Attention Token, Algorand, and more. RNDR is the native token on the platform enabling the decentralized computing and rendering of various 3D assets.
You can buy RNDR on Binance, KuCoin, Gate.io, Coinbase, and more.
2. The Sandbox (SAND)
- Unit Price: $2.94
- Market Cap: $3.1 billion
Launching its Alpha in December 2021, The Sandbox is the second-most-valued Metaverse crypto coin on the market following Decentraland.
The Sandbox features a 3D RPG-style Metaverse, with some calling it a hybrid between Fortnite and Minecraft. The Sandbox is one of the most underrated and most anticipated projects on the market with the most robust virtual real estate economy.
The Sandbox (SAND) features a collection on OpenSea with over 160k items. You must check out their collection for those interested in purchasing virtual real estate. At the time of writing, the lowest price for a plot of land in The Sandbox is 3ETH, roughly $7.8k.
Even with the recent bear market, The Sandbox is considered by many to be one of the safest investments when it comes to Metaverse crypto coins, and we had seen significant investment groups like Softbank invest over $90 million in the project last year.
The native token on the platform is SAND, utilized as the primary utility asset and enabling users to access various in-game activities and VIP places.
As the main competitor to Decentraland, The Sandbox offers a slightly better quality Metaverse due to it featuring a desktop client vs. an in-browser experience like Decentraland. SAND is a must-watch in February 2022 as the team prepares for their second Alpha season
The main competitor to The Sandbox is Decentraland, which is also featured in this list. The main difference is The Sandbox offers a full-fledged desktop client while Decentraland is an in-browser experience.
Snoop Dogg launched his unique NFT collection in The Sandbox in recent news, with over 10k unique collectibles called “The Doggies.”
You can buy SAND on Binance, Crypto.com, KuCoin, Uniswap, and more.
1. Decentraland (MANA)
- Unit Price: $2.54
- Market Cap: $4.6 billion
Launched in February 2020, Decentraland is the top Metaverse crypto coin on the market with the highest valuation. It features the most robust community and the most active player base.
Decentraland is built with the Unity game engine and features an immersive in-browser experience. There are dozens of places players can visit and can freely explore Decentraland’s Metaverse. All you need to do is connect via a compatible wallet like MetaMask and start exploring!
Some of the more popular places in Decentralnad include Decentral Games’ virtual casino, the GolfCraft mini-golf course, and the Wonderland mining game.
In addition, Decentraland features a highly active LAND collection on OpenSea. At the time of writing, there are over 97k items listed with over 6.8k owners. The floor price for Decentraland land is 4.74ETH, roughly $12k at writing.
If you’re looking to purchase virtual real estate, we highly recommend checking out Decentraland, assuming you can shell out upwards of $10k. With the current bear market, the prices for Decentraland plots of land are relatively low.
MANA is the native utility token on the platform, enabling users to purchase fantastic wearable NFTs, which they can show off on the platform. MANA is also used for exclusive access to various experiences and more.
You can buy MANA on KuCoin, Binance, Crypto.com, and more.
