Top 5 Metaverse Crypto Coins With a Market Cap Below $30 Million (March 2022)

With President Biden signing the executive order for cryptocurrency this week, crypto markets are on a downwards slide, making this a perfect opportunity to accumulate some underrated Metaverse crypto coins. This article looks at our pick of the top five Metaverse crypto coins with a market cap below $30 million to watch in March 2022, ordered by current market capitalization, lowest to highest.
5. Polychain Monsters (PMON) – $12.5 million
Launched in March 2021, Polychain Monsters (PMON) is a Pokemon-inspired Metaverse crypto coin featuring cute Polymon Monsters in the form of NFTs. Polychain Monsters aims to create a cross-chain digital collectible and gaming ecosystem with mainstream appeal.
At its core, Polychain Monsters feature beautifully animated NFTs, which can be unpacked from booster packs purchased with PMON tokens. PMON supports both Ethereum, the BNB chain, and Polygon.
Polymons come with various traits, each featuring a different rarity. Some combinations are highly scarce and desirable.
The best part about Polychain Monsters is the low entry cost. Users can purchase a booster pack for as low as 1 PMON, roughly $3.70 at writing.
PMON is the native cross-chain utility asset on the platform primarily utilized to purchase booster packs. Since PMON is cross-chain, you can top up your wallet with ETH, BNB, or MATIC.
PMON is a highly underrated project, and its NFTs are some of the best designed on the market. We highly recommend checking them out, and if you have $3-4 to spare, we recommend purchasing a booster pack and testing out your luck; you won’t regret it!
You can also purchase PMON on KuCoin, Gate.io, SushiSwap, PancakeSwap, LBank, MEXC, Hoo, BingX, and more.
4. EPIK Prime (EPIK) – $13.5 million
Launched in August 2021, EPIK Prime (EPIK) is an NFT platform and GameFi project including over 300 leading game companies with over 1000 brands. At its core, EPIK Prime features a robust NFT marketplace where users can purchase collectibles for their favorite games that have actual utility.
EPIK Prime’s mission is to become the leading ecosystem for AAA game companies and giant entertainment IPs. EPIK Prime offers a wide selection of NFTs for several top-rated game titles.
EPIK Prime is also the first company to feature NFT deals with top gaming brands and feature utility for the digital collectibles in-games.
One collection you must check out is EPIK Prime’s Splitgate character collection. It features unique characters that users can utilize in the game.
The platform’s Metaverse is called the Epikverse, consisting of digital realms, VR spaces, and a network of games. The Epikverse interconnects players and games and unlocks EPIK Prime’s digital world.
The Epikverse features its native utility asset, EPIK, an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. EPIK’s leading utility is purchasing NFTs on the platform.
You can also buy EPIK on Hotcoin Global, Uniswap, KuCoin, Huobi Global, Bitrue, and Gate.io.
3. Decentral Games (ICE) – $14 million
Launched in October 2021, Decentral Games is the leading virtual casino in Decentraland. It’s dubbed the “Metaverse killer app” due to the large number of users it constantly has, along with the over $7.5 million in revenue the platform generated over the past three months.
Decentral Games features a dual-token economy consisting of DG and ICE tokens. The virtual casino features a Decentralized Autonomous Organization governed by the DG token that enables holders to shape the future of the casino by voting on proposals.
The most popular game in Decentral Games’ casino is ICE Poker. It’s a free-to-play play-to-earn game. This means that users can use FREE tokens to play poker and earn prizes that have real-world value. The catch is users must wear an ICE wearable NFT to sit at those tables.
ICE wearables are pretty expensive, costing roughly 2 ETH at writing. You can purchase an ICE wearable NFT from the Decentral Games’ official OpenSea collection.
However, users can also rent the ICE wearables through the Decentral Games delegation dashboard for much cheaper, enabling them a more affordable way to check out the casino while generating a passive income for ICE holders and incentivizing the economy.
While DG is the governance token on the platform, ICE is the native in-game currency and the primary utility asset on the platform. It incentivizes player liquidity and allows upgrades of in-game items.
At this time, you can only purchase ICE on QuickSwap.
2. Gods Unchained (GODS) – $27 million
Launching in October 2021, Gods Unchained is one of the most underrated Metaverse crypto games on the market. It’s best to think of Gods Unchained as the crypto version of Hearthstone. Gods Unchained incorporates NFTs and the latest blockchain tech to provide users with full ownership of in-game assets.
Gods Unchained features its native utility asset, GODS, which can be utilized in-game for purchasing cards, renting cards, upgrading various items, interacting with the Gods Unchained ecosystem, and much more.
Check out this awesome Gameplay Trailer for Gods Unchained:
With a market cap of $27 million and a robust product currently in open beta, Gods Unchained is a must-watch for March 2022. At the time of writing, there have been over $52 million worth of cards exchanges with an upcoming tournament featuring a life-changing prize pool of over $570k!
You can buy GODS on Crypto.com, Uniswap (V3), Coinbase Exchange, Huobi Global, KuCoin, FTX, Coinlist Pro, Liquid, Poloniex, BitMart, MEXC, LBank, and more.
1. Newscrypto (NWC) – $29.7 million
Launched in July 2019, Newscrypto is looking to become a one-stop ecosystem in the Metaverse providing the latest information regarding cryptocurrency news and analytics for traders and investors to make better decisions when researching crypto projects.
Newscrypto includes unique trading indicators specifically for crypto markets that make it easier for investors and traders to make decisions about upcoming market conditions and outlooks.
Currently, the Newscrypto app is available for users to check out. It features TA reports for the top cryptocurrencies and breaking news sections that highly influence the upcoming market conditions. In addition, Newscrypto features a top gainers/losers section that shows the top cryptocurrencies moving for the day.
Newscrypto is built on the Efinity blockchain, produced by the Enjin team specifically for Metaverse applications. Newscrypto features its Metaverse, which creates an engaging and immersive experience for users, making it a highly underrated and one-of-a-kind Metaverse project.
NWC is the native utility asset on the platform living on the Ethereum blockchain. NWC’s primary utilities include payments on the platform, collecting membership fees, and more.
You can purchase NWC on PancakeSwap (V2), MEXC, KuCoin, Gate.io, DigiFinex, HitBTC, STEX, BitGlobal, LBank, and more.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any Metaverse crypto coins.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Metaverse news!