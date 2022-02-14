Top 5 Metaverse Crypto Coins With a Market Cap Below $15 Million to Watch in 2022

As cryptocurrency markets trade sideways this weekend, Metaverse crypto coins also struggle to hold support. This means that now is an excellent time to accumulate underrated projects with a high potential for significant price gains in the near future. Let’s look at our pick of the top five Metaverse crypto coins with a market cap below $15 million that have a tremendous long-term outlook and are worth keeping an eye on in 2022.
Note: The list below is ordered by market cap, lowest to highest.
5. Defina Finance (FINA) – $6.4 million
Launched in October 2021, Defina Finance (FINA) is a blockchain-based NFT game and platform. It features a fully functional play-to-earn game where players are rewarded with FINA tokens for playing the game.
The native token to the platform is called FINA, a BEP-20 asset living on the Binance Smart Chain. FINA is used to purchase NFTs and for various in-game activities.
Players must purchase an NFT from the Defina Finance marketplace to start playing. At the time of writing, there have been over 38k NFTs sold, speaking to the vibrant economy of the project.
Defina Finance is one of the most underrated projects on this list because it features a fully functional game and boasts a relatively low market cap of $6.4 million. FINA is a must-watch in 2022 as its ecosystem continues to grow. It’s also worth mentioning that FINA NFTs are exceptionally well designed and feature some of the best artwork on the market.
You can buy FINA on PancakeSwap, MEXC, Bitrue, and more.
4. Sin City Metaverse (SIN) – $10.5 million
Launched in October 2021, Sin City is a blockchain-based Metaverse multiplayer. The game’s background is based on the most controversial cities in the world, enabling users to purchase digital real estate and develop their empires.
The native token to the platform is called SIN, used as the in-game currency. In addition, SIN can be used to purchase virtual real estate and play within the casino and various play-to-earn games on the platform.
Sin City Metaverse will be governed by a DAO, where SIN token holders will be able to shape the project’s future by voting on proposals.
There are various categories of land in Sin City, including private land, public land, districts, and roads. Overall, with a valuation of $10 million, Sin City is a must-watch in 2022.
Check out this trailer for the Sin City Metaverse:
You can buy SIN on PancakeSwap, MEXC, BKEX, and more.
3. Blockchain Monster Hunt (BCMC) – $12.6 million
Launching in October 2021, Blockchain Monster Hunt (BCMC) is a cross-chain play-to-earn blockchain game enabling players to hunt monster NFTs and trade them on the marketplace.
BCMC includes their ERC-20 token allowing in-game interaction and used for most aspects within the game.
The mainnet release of the game is officially live, and players can check out their Metaverse by visiting their website and connecting with a compatible wallet like MetaMask and WalletConnect.
Blockchain Monster Hunt is inspired by Pokemon, and we highly recommend checking out the platform. You can also check out this official trailer for the game below:
You can purchase BCMC on Uniswap, PancakeSwap, and more.
2. Torum (XTM) – $13 million
Launched in July 2020, Torum is a DeFi and NFT platform built on the Binance Smart Chain. Torum describes itself as a SocialFi Metaverse with a goal of connecting crypto enthusiasts worldwide.
Torum’s Metaverse features an integrated NFT marketplace that lets players showcase their NFTs with their identity. In addition, Torum (XTM) features the Finance dashboard allowing holders to become liquidity providers and earn rewards for supporting XTM’s economy.
The native utility token to Torum is XTM, BEP-20 assets living on the Binance Smart Chain.
Torum is still in its early stages, and the current market cap of $13 million is relatively undervalued for a Metaverse crypto coin. In addition, Torum already has a Minimum Viable Product which speaks to the great long-term potential of this project.
You can buy XTM on PancakeSwap, Uniswap, KuCoin, and more.
1. Darwinia Network (RING) – $14.7 million
Launched in July 2020, Darwinia Network (RING) is a cross-chain Web3 Metaverse bridge platform built on top of Polkadot. Darwinia Network integrates digital assets deployed on traditional blockchains like BSC and Ethereum with the Polkadot ecosystem.
Users can contribute DOT tokens to help build a Web3 bridge hub by joining Darwinia’s crowdload, unlock RING, and KTON bonuses.
The native tokens for Darwinia Network are KTON and RING. KTON is a derivative commitment token of RING, which encourages long-term involvement.
You can buy RING on Uniswap, Gate.io, Poloniex, and more.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any Metaverse crypto coin.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Metaverse news!
Image Source: GH Studio/Shutterstock.com