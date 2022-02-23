Top 5 Metaverse Crypto Coins With a Circulating Supply Below 2 Billion

This week, Crypto markets are pretty volatile, seeing both bearish momentum and sharp rebounds. Metaverse Crypto coins amplify Bitcoin and Ethereum’s price movements and see significant price fluctuations. Now is a great time to accumulate underrated Metaverse crypto coins and this article looks at our pick of the top five projects with a circulating supply below 2 billion.
Note: The list below is ordered by current supply, lowest to highest.
5. CEEK VR (CEEK) – 744 million
Launched in June 2018, CEEK VR is the top Metaverse crypto coin for virtual concerts, live sports, and 360VR streaming.
CEEK also features an NFT Marketplace that will enable true ownership of digital items that will traverse multiple digital reality environments.
CEEK is one of the most underrated projects, partly due to its ability to secure world-class partnerships with icons like Lady Gaga, Demi Lovato, Ziggy Marley, and more.
In addition, CEEK VR features its patented VR headsets available in big-box retail locations like BestBuy and Target. Moreover, CEEK features its 4D headphones, appearing on The Ellen Show in December 2021.
The native token to the platform is CEEK, an ERC-20 asset on the Ethereum blockchain. However, with the high gas fees on Ethereum, CEEK is transitioning to the BNB chain, which offers lower costs.
Due to CEEK’s mainstream marketing, it’s considered one of the safer investments in the Metaverse when it comes to crypto projects. Moreover, their world-class partnerships speak to the tremendous long-term potential of CEEK.
You can buy CEEK on PancakeSwap, Gate.io, LBank, and more.
4. Theta Network (THETA) – 1 billion
Launching in 2018, Theta Network is the leading NFT drop platform for fully licensed and authenticated digital collectibles. Theta Network features world-class partnerships with icons like Katy Perry and nostalgic TV shows like The Price Is Right.
The platform is more than just an NFT Marketplace. They also feature a streaming platform enabling users to earn TFUEL tokens for participating in their ecosystem.
With its streaming platform, Theta Network is looking to solve the problem of poor content delivery networks that offer high load times, buffering, and low quality. By distributing the network across a decentralized peer-to-peer network, THETA can provide better quality video streaming at a lower bandwidth cost.
Last but not least, THETA features its own TNT-20 token standard enabling companies and brands to launch their tokens on the platform. THETA’s TNT-20 standard is comparable to the popular Ethereum’s ERC-20 and BNB Chian’s BNB-20 protocols.
THETA is the native token on the platform enabling users to purchase NFTs and gain exclusive access to various drops.
THETA features one of the fastest-growing ecosystems on the market, with a current valuation of over $2.9 billion. As the leading NFT platform, THETA is a must-watch in February 2022.
You can purchase THETA on Crypto.com, KuCoin, Binance, and more.
3. The Sandbox (SAND) – 1 billion
Launching its Alpha in December 2021, The Sandbox (SAND) is the leading Metaverse platform known for its highly sought-after virtual real estate market.
The Sandbox is the top platform if you’re looking to buy virtual real estate in the Metaverse.
SAND is the native token on the platform, providing holders with exclusive access to various activities and purchasing different in-game assets.
The Sandbox is considered by many to be one of the safest investments in the MEtaverse in 2022, seeing how major investment groups like Softbank invested $93 million last year in SAND.
The main competitor to The Sandbox is Decentraland, which is also featured in this list. The main difference is The Sandbox offers a full-fledged desktop client while Decentraland is an in-browser experience. The Sandbox is still in Alpha and not currently open to the public.
You can purchase SAND on Crypto.com, KuCoin, Binance, Uniswap, and more.
2. Decentraland (MANA) – 1.8 billion
Launched in February 2020, Decentraland is currently the highest-valued Metaverse crypto coin with a market capitalization of over $5 billion at the time of writing.
One thing is sure; you can’t go wrong betting on the top Metaverse coin. Decentraland is our favorite pick due to the high number of users and its robust ecosystem.
Decentraland is built with Unity and features an in-browser experience that users can check out by connecting their MetaMask wallet. If you’re new to the Metaverse, Decentraland is a must check out, not only because it’s free but because there are dozens of places you can visit and start earning rewards.
Some of the most popular places in Decentraland include Decentral Games’ virtual casino, the Wonderland mining game, and the Golfcraft mini-golf course.
Decentraland also features a robust LAND market, with plots of land currently selling for 4.75ETH on OpenSea (roughly $13k at the time of writing).
While purchasing a plot of land in Decentralnd is no cheap endeavor by any means, if you’re not looking to spend upwards of $10k for virtual real estate, you can also buy the MANA token on an exchange.
MANA is the native utility token in Decentralnad, enabling users to purchase fabulous wearables on the platform, gain exclusive access to VIP events, and more.
You can buy MANA on Crypto.com, Binance, KuCoin, and more.
1. WAX (WAXP) – 1.9 billion
Launched in December 2017, the Worldwide Asset Exchange (WAX) is our favorite Metaverse blockchain featuring the most robust NFT marketplace and ecosystem of play-to-earn games on the market.
WAX features the most popular Metaverse crypto game, Alien Worlds, and dozens of other popular play-to-earn games like Farmers World and Splinterlands.
Like you can’t go wrong betting on the highest-valued Metaverse crypto coin on the market, you can’t go wrong betting on the most widely used Metaverse blockchain with genuine utility.
WAX is perfect for new users because of its cloud wallet. Anyone can set up a wallet in seconds and start exploring WAX’s ecosystem. I recommend checking out WAX’s NFT marketplace AtomicHub, which offers hundreds of collections from the world’s most popular Metaverse crypto games.
WAX also solved the problem of high fas fees with its delegated proof of stake consensus mechanics. WAX uses resources called CPU, RAM, and NET, which can be obtained by staking WAXP, the native token on the platform.
Instead of paying fees, users utilize the above resources (CPU, RAM, NET) to pay for transactions. At any time, they can unstake their WAXP tokens to get their money back, effectively eliminating the cost of transactions.
You can purchase WAXP on Binance, KuCoin, Bittrex, and more.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any Metaverse crypto coins.
