Top 5 Metaverse Crypto Coins for Virtual Real Estate (March 2022)

One way for traders and investors to capitalize on the emerging Metaverse market is by purchasing virtual real estate in various digital worlds. There are several options available for buying LAND in the Metaverse, and this article looks at some of the most underrated options. Let’s look at our pick of the top five Metaverse crypto coins for virtual real estate in March 2022, ordered by current market capitalization, lowest to highest.
5. Wilder World (WILD) – $107 million
Launched in May 2021, Wilder World (WILD) is one of the most anticipated Metaverse crypto projects. The team is building an ultra-realistic virtual world utilizing Epic Games’ latest Unreal Engine 5.
The Wilder World Metaverse is currently in development, but the project features a robust NFT market with over 6,800 items spanning over 2,300 owners. The NFT marketplace also features a total trading volume of over $8 million, speaking to the sheer scale of the Wilder World ecosystem.
The marketplace features several collections, including vehicles, cars, shoes, guilds, concepts, and virtual real estate.
Users can purchase cribs in Wiami, the first city in Wilder World. Using lidar data, the team created a 1 to 1 geographical replica of Miami; set in a nearby alternate dimension. Wiami offers various types of real estate, varying from condos to compounds.
South Beach is the first district being developed in Wilder World and will be the central hub of Wiami. Ahead of the launch, users can purchase condos in Qube, a genesis real estate release in Wilder World consisting of 108 unique procedurally generated NFT condos spread across 39 floors.
The average sale price for a condo in Qube is roughly in the range of $700-$1200, quite affordable compared to some other LANDs on this list.
WILD is the primary utility asset on the platform used to buy NFTs and will be used for various Wilder World Metaverse activities when released.
You can purchase WILD on Uniswap, KuCoin, MEXC, BitMart, BKEX, LATOKEN, Huobi Global, Bitfinex, and more.
4. Victoria VR (VR) – $108 million
Launched in December 2021, Victoria VR is yet another top-rated Metaverse crypto coin also building an ultra-realistic Metaverse with Epic Games’ Unreal Engine 4. Victoria VR features some of the best designs in crypto, and its unique feature is its vast development team spanning over 80 devs at writing with a goal of surpassing 300 developers by the end of 2022.
The project focuses on building an immersive and high-definition Metaverse and will start by launching an NFT gallery enabling players to show off their NFTs in an ultra-realistic setting.
Victoria VR also features VR Lands registered on the blockchain as NFTs. There are a limited number of VR Lands available, which can be purchased and minted through a VR Lands Sale or from another player.
VR Lands can be used for the construction of utility buildings directly in the game (mines, warehouses, etc.), buildings for presentation (shops/stores, showrooms), private buildings (clubhouses, enterprises, etc.), and a port into another world, game, or virtual reality.
Unfortunately, it’s not as easy to purchase VR Lands for Victoria VR as other projects, as users had to be whitelisted. The team took the last snapshot today (March 23rd) and is currently gathering a list of winners.
The last VR Lands Sale Snapshot has been taken, thankyou for getting involved! Check out results so far:
215m Total VR staked
3304 Average days staked
We're gathering together the list of VR lands whitelist winners now so look out for an exciting email soon! #VictoriaVR #VR pic.twitter.com/lQcx6COOmk
— Victoria VR (@VictoriaVRcom) March 23, 2022
Nevertheless, it’s worth keeping an eye on VR Lands showing up on the market as players receive them and try to trade them for profit.
If you’re still looking to support the project but missed the whitelist, you can still purchase VR tokens and stake them on Victoria VR’s finance dashboard, earning VR Shares as a reward.
VR is the primary utility asset on the platform, enabling users to interact with the Metaverse and stake it for rewards.
You can purchase VR on Uniswap (V2), KuCoin, BitMart, Gate.io, and more.
3. Bloktopia (BLOK) – $132 million
Launched in October 2021, Bloktopia is another highly underrated Metaverse crypto coin building its Metaverse with Epic Games’ Unreal Engine 5, like Wilder World.
Bloktopia will feature a 21 story skyscraper to commemorate Bitcoin’s 21 million coin supply. Each level will feature unique layouts with opportunities for users to purchase virtual real estate.
Within Bloktopia, the purchase of virtual real estate is known as Reblok. Bloktopians will be able to buy virtual real estate following the BLOK token distribution event (TGE).
We highly recommend keeping a close eye on Bloktopia if you’re interested in getting in early on an underrated project and looking to buy virtual real estate in the Metaverse. Users will be able to purchase real estate on different levels of the massive skyscraper, each featuring unique designs and layouts.
The prices for each LAND will vary, but according to Bloktopia’s website, they will be in the range of 400k-1.2M BLOK (roughly $6k-$19k at writing).
BLOK is the leading utility token on the platform, an ERC-20 asset compatible with the Polygon blockchain. BLOK’s main utility includes buying virtual real estate and interacting with Bloktopia’s Metaverse.
You can buy BLOK on KuCoin, Uniswap, Gate.io, LATOKEN, and more.
2. The Sandbox (SAND) – $3.6 billion
Launching the Alpha in December 2021, The Sandbox is one of the most known Metaverse crypto coins where users can purchase virtual real estate. It’s the second-most valued Metaverse coin on the market, boasting a valuation of over $3.6 billion at writing.
The Sandbox features a 3D experience with a downloadable desktop client. Users can enjoy an RPG-themed Metaverse and complete quests, buy virtual real estate, play to earn rewards, etc.
For those interested in purchasing LAND for The Sandbox, you can visit The Sandbox’s OpenSea collection featuring over 169k items with over 20k owners. The current floor price for a LAND is 2.5 ETH (approximately $7.4k at writing).
While investment to buy virtual real estate in The Sandbox is not a cheap endeavor, many consider The Sandbox one of the safest investments when it comes to Metaverse crypto coins and virtual real estate.
The Sandbox features world-class partnerships with icons like Snoop Dogg, who’s also building his virtual playground in The Sandbox.
For those interested in checking out The Sandbox, the team recently launched its second alpha season open for users to explore. While an Alpha Season 2 pass is required to access all of the experiences, users can still complete quests and check out The Sandbox without purchasing anything.
The primary utility asset on the platform is SAND, which users can stake to earn rewards, access exclusive activities, purchase various items, and more.
You can buy SAND on KuCoin, Binance, Crypto.com, Uniswap, Gemini, Kraken, FTX, Huobi Global, Liquid, ProBit Global, Tokocrypto, ZB.COM, MEXC, WazirX, and more.
1. Decentraland (MANA) – $4.5 billion
Launched in February 2020, Decentraland is currently the highest-valued Metaverse crypto coin on the market, boasting a valuation of over $4.5 billion.
Decentraland is the pioneer for virtual real estate and Metaverse experiences featuring an immersive in-browser 3D virtual world entirely free for users to explore currently. Connect your MetaMask wallet, and explore the vast realm that is Decentraland!
There are dozens of places that users can visit in Decentraland, with some of the most popular ones being Decentral Games’ ICE Poker casino, the WonderLand play-to-earn mining game, GolfCraft mini-golf, and much more.
Decentraland also features a virtual real estate market available on OpenSea. At the time of writing, there are over 97.4k items with over 6.9k owners. The floor price for a Decentraland LAND is 3.3ETH (roughly $10k at writing).
Decentraland currently features some of the most expensive virtual real estate pieces on the market, but it only makes sense since it’s also considered one of the safest investments as the leader in all Metaverse crypto projects.
The primary utility asset for Decentraland is MANA, used to access exclusive activities, purchase wearable NFTs, and much more.
You can purchase MANA on KuCoin, Gate.io, Binance, Bithumb, Gemini, SushiSwap, Kraken, LBank, OKX, FMFW.io, and more.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any Metaverse crypto coins.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Metaverse news!
Image Source: ESA/Hubble