Top 5 Metaverse Crypto Coins Below $19 Million to Watch in March 2022

Cryptocurrency markets continue to trade sideways as this week comes to an end. With the recent bear market in the first quarter of 2022, many Metaverse crypto coins are on a fire sale, making it an excellent opportunity to accumulate low market cap coins. This article looks at our pick of the top five Metaverse crypto coins with a market cap below $19 million to watch in March 2022, ordered by current market capitalization, lowest to highest.
5. Revomon (REVO) – $8.7 million
- Unit Price: $0.3545
- Market Cap: $8.7 million
- 24-hour Trading Volume: $774k
Launching in April 2021, Revomon (REVO) is a Pokemon-inspired Metaverse crypto coin that features a blockchain-based monster trainer game. The project integrates NFTs and the latest VR tech to enable players to create value in its Metaverse.
Revolution Monsters, aka Revomon, includes the popular play-to-earn model, rewarding players for participating in its economy. It also features a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), incentivizing holders of REVO tokens to vote on proposals that shape the project’s future.
Revomon is built with the Unity game engine, and the gameplay revolves around taming monsters, similar to Pokemon. Players can collect various monsters, take on battles, and complete quests. The Revomon beta version is currently available on Quest devices for users to check out.
The native token on the platform is REVO, enabling users to interact with the platform and various in-game activities.
You can purchase REVO on Uniswap, PancakeSwap, Gate.io, and more.
4. Torum (XTM) – $9.4 million
- Unit Price: $0.1819
- Market Cap: $9.4 million
- 24-hour Trading Volume: $1.1 million
Launched in July 2020, Torum is a revolutionary SocialFi Metaverse ecosystem built to connect cryptocurrency users worldwide. The platform is built on the BNB chain with the native utility token called XTM.
Torum’s Metaverse includes an NFT marketplace integrated into the platform, allowing players to show off their identity with various NFTs. In addition, Torum (XTM) consists of a financial dashboard that enables holders to become liquidity provides and earn rewards as a result.
The native utility asset on the platform is XTM, a BEP-20 token on the BNB chain. Some utilities for XTM include interacting with various activities in Torum’s Metaverse and buying NFTs on the marketplace.
The project is still in its early stages, hence the sup $10 million market cap. However, users can currently farm sXTM on the platform’s finance dashboard ahead of Torum’s launch.
You can buy XTM on KuCoin, PancakeSwap, Uniswap, and more.
3. Polychain Monsters (PMON) – $13.7 million
- Unit Price: $4.03
- Market Cap: $13.7 million
- 24-hour Trading Volume: $827k
Launched in March 2021, Polychain Monsters is yet another underrated Pokemon-inspired Metaverse crypto coin featuring Polymon Monsters in the form of NFTs. Users can open booster packs and discover ultra-rare monsters, earn rewards, and more.
Every Polymon Monster includes various attributes and rarities. Each Polymon NFT can be staked to earn rewards in the form of PMON tokens, incentivizing players to buy the NFTs and participate in their economy.
Polychain Monsters features extremely well-designed NFTs, and if you’re a fan of Pokemon-style gameplay, we highly recommend checking out the project.
The best part is the entry cost for Polychain Monsters is relatively low, as users can purchase a booster pack for 1 PMON, roughly $4 at the time of writing.
The native utility asset on the platform is PMON, an ERC-20 token living on the Ethereum blockchain. The main utility for PMON includes purchasing booster packs.
You can buy PMON on Uniswap, PancakeSwap, MEXC, KuCoin, Gate.io, and more.
2. Decentral Games (ICE) – $14.1 million
- Unit Price: $0.1193
- Market Cap: $14.1 million
- 24-hour Trading Volume: $639k
Launched in October 2021, Decentral Games is the “Metaverse killer app” in Decentraland. It’s the top virtual casino earning over $7.5 million in revenue over the past three months alone.
Decentral Games includes a Decentralized Autonomous Organization that governs the casino, and the platform is powered by a dual-token economy consisting of DG and ICE tokens.
Decentral Games features ICE poker, a free-to-play, play-to-earn game in Decentraland. However, to sit at ICE poker tables, users must purchase an ICE wearable NFT, currently costing 2 ETH, approximately $5k at writing.
However, for those not looking to spend an absurd amount on an NFT, users can visit the ICE poker delegation dashboard and rent an ICE wearable NFT for much cheaper. This creates a solution for players to enjoy Decentral Games’ ICE poker without spending thousands of dollars and creates a passive income source for ICE NFT owners.
ICE is the in-game currency that incentivizes player liquidity and allows upgrades of in-game items. DG is the governance token that grants community votes to modify economic incentives and vote on proposals that shape the future of the casino.
You can only purchase ICE on QuickSwap at this time.
1. EPIK Prime (EPIK) – $18.7 million
- Unit Price: $0.08073
- Market Cap: $18.7 million
- 24-hour Trading Volume: $599k
Launched in August 2021, EPIK Prime (EPIK) is a highly underrated NFT platform and GameFi project that includes over 300 game companies and over 1000 brands in its portfolio. The project features over 50% of the top gaming brands worldwide, with various NFT collections available on the platform.
EPIK Prime’s vision is to become the most extensive ecosystem for AAA gaming and giant entertainment IPs and offer unique NFTs to fans and supporters.
The company is the first and only Metaverse crypto coin to do NFT deals with top gaming companies and include unique utilities for owners.
The Epikverse is EPIK Prime’s Metaverse that consists of VR spaces, a network of games, and digital realms that can communicate with each other. The Epikverse unlocks digital worlds and opens up interconnectivity between all games and players.
One of my favorite EPIK Prime collections is their Splitgate NFT collection, featuring unique characters and designs. The average price for a Splitgate NFT is $200, which is relatively low for a game as popular as Splitgate.
If you’re an avid gamer and looking to get your foot in the door with NFTs, we highly recommend checking out EPIK Prime’s NFT marketplace.
The native utility asset on the platform is EPIK, an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. EPIK is used to purchase NFTs on the marketplace.
You can purchase EPIK on PancakeSwap, Uniswap, KuCoin, and more.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any Metaverse crypto coins.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Metaverse news!
Photo by Aldebaran S on Unsplash