Top 5 Metaverse Coins With the Most Token Holders (April 2022)

There are hundreds of Metaverse coins on the market, and for a new trader, it might be challenging to figure out which ones have long-term potential and which projects could see significant price gains during crypto’s next bull run. One way to gauge the project’s community support and its long-term sentiment is by looking at the number of addresses holding the token. Today we look at the top five BEP-20 and ERC-20 Metaverse coins with the most number of holders.
Note: The list below is ordered by token holders, lowest to highest.
5. Axie Infinity (AXS) – 60k holders
Launched in March 2018, Axie Infinity is one of the first Metaverse crypto games integrating the play-to-earn model and enabling users to earn a significant amount of passive income from its ecosystem. Axie Infinity features one of the most active NFT marketplaces, with over 20k NFTs selling over the past 24 hours.
This Metaverse crypto game is currently the fifth-largest Metaverse project on the market, with a market capitalization of over $2.7 billion. It is no surprise that Axie Infinity is also the fifth highest Metaverse coin with the most holders, surpassing 60k addresses with AXS tokens in April 2022.
The gameplay revolves around users collecting monster NFTs called Axie. Players can take on battles, upgrade their Axies, take on quests, and participate in the game’s ecosystem to earn rewards.
Because Axie Infinity is a blockchain-based project, all in-game assets are tokenized on the platform, enabling full ownership for its players. If you’re looking to get your foot in the door with Metaverse and NFT-based gaming, we recommend purchasing an Axie and checking out the game.
The best part is that the Axie NFTs are highly affordable right now, costing roughly $18 for each NFT. While the rare Axies can cost upwards of $1000, it doesn’t cost a lot to get started with the game.
Axie Infinity features a dual token ecosystem consisting of the governance token AXS and the primary utility asset SLP (Smooth Love Potion). AXS provides holders with voting power to determine the outcome of proposals initiated by the DAO, while SLP is used for breeding and upgrading Axies on the platform.
You can purchase AXS on Gemini, KuCoin, Huobi Global, FTX, Kraken, Binance, etc.
4. Alien Worlds (TLM) – 94k holders
Launched in April 2021, Alien Worlds is currently the most popular NFT-based Metaverse game on the market, and it comes as no surprise that it’s also the fourth-most held Metaverse crypto coin with over 94k holders and counting.
Alien Worlds’ gameplay involves users mining Trilium, the native asset on the platform, in two main ways. Users can either mine Trilium via NFT tools they can purchase on WAX’s Atomic Assets marketplace or by staking BNB TLM on the staking dashboard by leasing spacecraft and sending it on missions ranging from 2-12 weeks. At the end of the staking period, users receive a significant return and up to five rare NFTs.
Alien Worlds is a top-rated blockchain game built on the WAX blockchain, and if you’re looking to try out NFT-based gaming, we recommend checking it out.
The best part is users are provided with a free NFT tool when they make an account which means it doesn’t cost anything to start earning TLM on the platform. However, keep in mind that investing in NFT-tools will net you higher rewards.
TLM is the primary utility asset on the platform, featuring both BEP-20 and ERC-20 versions. Trilium is a utility and a governance token that provides holders with voting power on proposals and is distributed to miners and stakes as rewards.
You can purchase TLM on WazirX, PancakeSwap, KuCoin, MEXC, FTX, LBank, etc.
3. The Sandbox (SAND) – 135k holders
Launching the Alpha in December 2021, The Sandbox is a direct competitor to Decentraland and is currently the third-most-valued Metaverse crypto coin boasting a market cap of over $3.1 billion. Being in the top three Metaverse coins, it comes as no surprise that The Sandbox features over 135k holders, ranking it third on this list.
The Sandbox features an RPG-style 3D Metaverse that some describe as a hybrid between Fortnite and Minecraft. The Sandbox features a block-style design with vibrant Fortnite-esque colors, making it a fun and engaging experience for players.
One reason for The Sandbox’s high popularity is its highly supportive community. In addition, The Sandbox features world-class partnerships with icons like Snoop Dogg, who’s building his island in its Metaverse called Snoopverse.
The Sandbox also has one of the most sought-after virtual real estate markets, with plots of land listed on OpenSea. The current floor price for a The Sandbox plot of land is 1.89 ETH, roughly $5.7k.
The total amount of virtual real estate sold in The Sandbox surpassed 156k ETH, roughly $477 million, speaking to the enormous market size of the virtual real estate market on this platform.
SAND is the primary utility asset for The Sandbox, allowing holders to stake it for rewards, buy in-game items, etc. While the game is still in its alpha stages, we recommend checking out The Sandbox by downloading the client via the official website.
You can purchase SAND on Binance, KuCoin, MEXC, WazirX, FTX, Bittrex, Crypto.com, ZB.COM, etc.
2. Enjin (ENJ) – 171k holders
Launched in June 2018, Enjin (ENJ) is the second-highest Metaverse crypto coin with over 171k holders. As one of the longer-running projects on the market, it comes as no surprise that Enjin is on this list. Enjin features a highly-popular mobile app with over 1.7 million downloads, including one of the most popular launchpads for NFTs.
Enjin’s current market cap is $1.2 billion, placing it as the seventh-highest traded Metaverse crypto coin on the market and the 75th largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization overall.
Enjin’s most recent pivot towards the Metaverse is in the form of their Efinity blockchain, specifically built for Metaverse and NFT-based applications. One major project built on Enjin’s Efinity blockchain is Newscrypto, currently featuring a $42 million market cap with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.8 million.
Enjin is a one-stop-shop ecosystem for developers, individuals, and brands, focusing on making it easier for users to launch NFTs. It’s one of the most underrated projects that’s a must-watch in April 2022 and beyond. We also recommend checking out its Efinity ecosystem for underrated and undervalued Metaverse projects that could see significant price gains during crypto’s next bull run.
ENJ is the primary utility asset on the platform used for transaction fees, rewards, and powering the Enjin blockchain.
You can buy ENJ on Kraken, Coinbase, FTX, Uniswap, Binance, Bitstamp, Gate.io, Bittrex, Huobi Global, Coinlist Pro, and more.
1. Decentraland (MANA) – 235k holders
Launched in February 2020, Decentraland (MANA) is currently the highest-valued Metaverse crypto coin with a market capitalization of over $3.8 billion. It is no surprise that MANA is also the top-held token, with over 235k addresses at writing.
Decentraland is a pioneer in free-to-play play-to-earn 3D Metaverse experiences currently featuring both a desktop client (in beta) and an in-browser experience making the Metaverse easily accessible to a wide range of users.
Decentraland integrates the popular play-to-earn model providing multiple avenues and places for users to earn significant rewards for their time spent in its Metaverse.
In addition, Decentraland features a robust virtual real estate market on OpenSea, with a current floor price of 2.694 ETH (roughly $8.2k). Plots of land in Decentraland are some of the most expensive virtual real estate options in the Metaverse, and rightfully so.
The total trading volume for Decentraland’s OpenSea collection surpassed 208k ETH (approximately $637 million).
For those looking to make a profit in Decentraland, the best place to visit is Decentral Games’ ICE Poker virtual casino. Keep in mind that users must purchase an ICE Wearable NFT, costing around $2k. However, the NFT grants users access to the ICE Poker tables where they can make a daily income for playing free-to-play play-to-earn poker.
The primary utility asset for Decentraland is MANA, an ERC-20 asset built on Ethereum. MANA is also Polygon compatible, meaning users can trade with low fees. MANA’s utilities include claiming rewards, purchasing NFTs in Decentraland, etc.
You can purchase MANA on Coinbase, Gemini, Gate.io, Kraken, Binance, LBank, etc.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any Metaverse crypto coins.
