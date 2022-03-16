Top 5 Highest Valued Metaverse Crypto Coins (March 2022)

There are hundreds of Metaverse crypto coins on the markets, and for new traders and investors, it may be hard to figure out which ones are the real deal. This article looks at the top five most valued Metaverse crypto coins on the market, ranked by current market capitalization, lowest to highest.
5. Stacks (STX) – $1.6 billion
Launched in November 2019, Stacks (STX) is a platform that bridges Bitcoin’s network with the latest crypto trends like DeFi, smart contracts, and NFTs. The project’s mission is to create a better user-owned internet, unleashing Bitcoin’s full potential.
It’s well known that Bitcoin is the most battle-tested network of all, and what better way than to plug into that network via a layer-1 blockchain that brings decentralized applications and smart contracts to the network.
Stacks introduces the first consensus algorithm that works between two blockchains and includes dozens of dApps ranging from DeFi platforms, NFT marketplaces, social media apps, and more.
STX utilizes a mechanism called Proof of Transfer, a unique consensus algorithm that can connect Bitcoin and Stacks blockchains. Using Proof of Transfer, Stacks brings DeFi and NFT tech to Bitcoin’s blockchain. One can think of Stacks similar to Polygon, enabling developers to harness Ethereum’s security.
The native utility asset on the platform is STX, powering the Stacks ecosystem and allowing users to mine and stake their assets. The primary utility for STX is to fuel and execute smart contracts on the blockchain.
You can buy STX on Binance, Coinbase Exchange, Gate.io, OKcoin, Upbit, Blockchain.com, and more.
4. Theta Network (THETA) – $2.7 billion
Launching in 2018, Theta Network (THETA) is currently the top NFT drop platform featuring unique and authenticated NFTs. Theta’s platform includes NFTs from world-class icons like Katy Perry and top-rated shows like The Price Is Right.
While Theta Network is regarded as an NFT marketplace, it’s much more than that. Theta features a streaming platform that enables users to earn TFUEL tokens by watching streams and participating in its ecosystem.
Theta’s streaming platform improves the quality of traditional content delivery networks by utilizing blockchain tech. Theta’s streaming platform provides superior quality at a much lower bandwidth cost.
In addition, THETA features its TNT-20 token standard, which allows companies and brands to launch their token on the platform. TNT-20 is similar to the popular BEP-20 and ERC-20 token standards used by most cryptocurrencies launched in 2022.
The THETA token is the native utility asset on the network, allowing users to gain exclusive access to various drops and buy the latest NFTs on the platform.
You can purchase THETA on KuCoin, Crypto.com, Binance, Huobi Global, Bybit, Bitfinex, and more.
3. Axie Infinity (AXS) – $2.9 billion
Launched in March 2018, Axie Infinity is one of the most popular Metaverse NFT-based play-to-earn games on the market. It’s a pioneer in blockchain gaming and one of the first platforms that enabled players to earn a living wage by playing the game.
The gameplay revolves around users collecting monster NFTs called Axies. Users can upgrade their axies and increase their attributes, take on battles, complete quests, and trade them on the marketplace.
All in-game assets for Axie Infinity are tokenized, providing full ownership for players. To start playing, users must purchase an Axie from the marketplace. At writing, the cheapest Axie was $30, a relatively low entry price compared to some other Metaverse games.
Axie Infinity features such a robust ecosystem that the team built a separate chain (Ronin) and decentralized exchange (Katana), superficially to accommodate the massive player base for Axie.
The Axie Infinity ecosystem consists of Smooth Love Potion (SLP) and AXS. AXS is the primary governance token, and SLP is the primary utility asset enabling users to upgrade their Axies and interact with various aspects of the game.
You can buy AXS on Binance, Gemini, Kraken, Binance.US, Coinbase Exchange, KuCoin, Katana, and more.
2. The Sandbox (SAND) – $3.3 billion
Launching the Alpha in December 2021, The Sandbox is one of the most anticipated games in crypto. It’s the second-most valued token and the most-traded Metaverse crypto coin on the market.
The Sandbox features an immersive RPG-style Metaverse built with the Unity game engine. It’s considered the primary competitor to Decentraland, with the main difference, is that The Sandbox features a desktop client while Decentraland is an in-browser experience.
The Sandbox also features a highly active LAND market, featuring a robust collection on OpenSea. The current floor price for a plot of LAND in The Sandbox is 2.86ETH (roughly $7.6k at the time of writing). Over $400 million worth of virtual real estate has been sold on The Sandbox, speaking to the sheer scale of its ecosystem.
The Sandbox recently launched its Alpha season 2, which users can currently check out. While the Alpha pass provides access to more experiences, it’s not required to complete various quests in the game. We highly recommend checking out the current alpha season to get your foot in the door with Metaverse gaming.
SAND is the primary utility asset on the platform. Users can stake it to earn rewards, purchase various items, access exclusive activities, and more.
You can purchase SAND on Binance, KuCoin, Uniswap, Crypto.com, Kraken, Gemini, Huobi Global, FTX, Bittrex, Liquid, Tokocrypto, ProBit Global, WazirX, ZB.COM, MEXC, and more.
1. Decentraland (MANA) – $4.2 billion
Launched in February 2020, Decentraland is the highest-valued Metaverse crypto coin and is the leader for all Metaverse coins. It features the most popular LAND market and the most users out of all the platforms on this list.
Decentraland is easily accessible via a browser and is 100% free for all players. There are no passes that users must purchase, and all experiences are open for players to explore.
Decentraland features dozens of places where users can start earning rewards via the popular play-to-earn system, and we highly recommend checking out this Metaverse.
Decentraland’s Metaverse also features the most popular virtual casino built by Decentral Games. Many consider it to be the Metaverse killer app as the Decentral Games’ casino managed to turn over $7.5 million in revenue in the past three months.
Decentraland also features the most popular LAND market on OpenSea, with the current floor price for a plot of land at 3.689ETH (roughly $9.8k at writing)
MANA is the primary utility asset on the platform, enabling users to purchase wearable NFTs, access various activities, and more.
You can buy MANA on Binance, Bithumb, Coinbase Exchange, FTX, KuCoin, Gate.io, Gemini, Kraken, FMFW.io, OKX, LBank, SushiSwap, AscendEX (Bitmax), and more.
