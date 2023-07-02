Top 5 Best-Performing Cryptocurrency Tokens in the Market

There are loads of cryptocurrency assets making the rounds these days. So, deciding where to channel your investments can be tough and rather overwhelming.
Currently, Investors are looking to bag tokens like BTC, Golteum GLTM, and other cryptocurrencies with substantial potential. In this article, we have put together some of the best-performing tokens based on their market demand, and price performance.
1. Bitcoin (BTC)
Since its 2009 entry into the cryptocurrency world, Bitcoin (BTC) has held the market at a standstill. With an all-time high price of almost $69,000 during the 2021 crypto rally, Bitcoin (BTC) is a household name in the crypto industry.
Despite facing the harshest impacts of market fluctuations, Bitcoin (BTC) has managed to hold its head high and retain its position as the king of cryptocurrencies, causing more investors to hedge their investments with the token. It has further gained general acceptance to the extent that commercial establishments have started accepting payments in Bitcoin (BTC).
2. Solana (SOL)
Solana was created to be a hub for decentralized finance purposes, powering smart contracts and deploying Dapps. Also, it employs a unique hybrid proof-of-stake model that aids the quick and secure processing of decentralized transactions.
The token powering this platform SOL serves the purpose of utility and helps to facilitate faster transaction execution at a low fee. Experts believe that Solana (SOL) has the potential to increase to and even surpass its lost ATH of over $260 which it achieved in 2021. This has made investors consider it a potential investment in 2023.
3. Polygon (MATIC)
Polygon is a layer2 scaling solution built on the Ethereum network to boost security, scalability, and reduction of transaction fees on the ETH blockchain.
The polygon native token, MATIC, was designed as a standard ERC-20 token, enabling holders to use it to pay network transaction fees, stake, and vote for changes on the Polygon network. Its numerous use cases and the solution it provides to pressing problems of blockchain have earned it a spot on the top tokens investors are looking to bag.
4. Dogecoin (DOGE)
Dogecoin (DOGE) entered the cryptocurrency market in 2013 and has held its ground as a promising investment option.
Like Bitcoin, holders can easily use DOGE to process secure and rapid international transfers, with more establishments accepting this payment as an alternative to fiat money.
Dogecoin (DOGE) belongs to the category of accessible cryptocurrencies which adds to its allure in the decentralized market. Investors are also drawn to the fact that it boasts a large community of holders.
Golteum (GLTM)
Golteum (GLTM) is an emerging multi-asset trading Web3 platform looking to revolutionize precious metal investments.
Precious metals have always been coveted by many, however, because of their inaccessibility, many havshieded away from being prospective holders of traditional assets like gold, silver, or platinum.
Based on this, Golteum (GLTM) is one of the first crypto platforms to merge precious metal assets with cryptocurrencies making it very accessible. The platform also combines tokenized NFTs with crypto assets, offering more functionality to users, and allowing them to diversify their portfolios and explore more investment opportunities.
In addition, Certik has issued the Certik silver badge to six members of the golteum team and has carried out an audit of the platform smart contract, fostering transparency and security.
For $0.012—a fraction of its worth— investors can own the coveted GLTM token in the ongoing second round of its presale. There is also a 15% bonus for early-bird investors, it is imperative to act as soon as possible because the tokens are expected to sell out fast, considering that the first round was exhausted in just 48 hours.
Boston Consulting Group has predicted that the tokenized illiquid assets industry will be worth $16 trillion by 2030, GLTM is an excellent opportunity to join this future market at its very grass root, tapping into all benefits it has to offer.
For more information about the GLTM Presale:
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.