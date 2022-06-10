Top 4 Decentralized Wallets to Integrate Terra 2.0 (LUNA)

June 9, 2022

It’s undeniable that the Terra 2.0 ecosystem is expanding daily with support and integration from DApps, NFTs, and Marketplaces. This shows that a strong community is backing the Terra v2.0 ecosystem, and many still believe in the project.

This article looks at our pick of the top four decentralized wallets that have fully integrated Terra 2.0 (LUNA) in their platforms.

1. Coin98 SuperApp

Coin98 is the world’s most popular crypto super software, created to safely and securely link a billion consumers to the crypto world. They provide a comprehensive and trustworthy ecosystem of essential services to customers worldwide, including a non-custodial, multi-chain NFT & cryptocurrency wallet, built-in DEXs, Cross-chain Bridge & DApp Browser, a robust Terminal, appealing Earn, Gift & Campaign, and Others.

Coin98 Super App, which supports several blockchains and is available on mobile, browser extensions, and website, has over 1,000,000 users globally.

Users can quickly store, send and receive $LUNA and its token standard (CW20 tokens) on iOS and Android.

2. AtomicWallet.io

Atomic Wallet is a non-custodial decentralized cryptocurrency wallet that supports over 500 coins and tokens while also providing its customers with simplicity, security, and convenience.

Atomic Wallet connects to blockchain nodes directly and displays information about your balances, transaction history, and everything else you see in the wallet. It also allows you to conduct blockchain transactions.

The old Terra Chain will be renamed Luna Classic. The new one will be added to Atomic with the next update.

3. XDEFI Wallet

XDEFI Wallet is a multi-chain web browser extension currently available on Chrome & Brave (soon on Firefox) built for DeFi users and NFT lovers. It boosts to be the world’s only wallet with native integrations on THORChain, Ethereum + several EVM networks, and Terra. 

XDEFI Wallet is a non-custodial/decentralized wallet currently supporting the following blockchains: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Polygon, Avalanche, Fantom, Arbitrum, BNB Smart Chain (BSC), BNB Beacon Chain, Terra Classic, THORChain, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin.

It plans to support many others that’d be coming soon :

Cosmos, Near, Polkadot, Solana, Terra v2, xDAI, etc.

4. Leap Wallet (Terra_Leap)

Leap is a non-custodial next-generation wallet for Terra. Their goal is for Leap to become the most user-friendly crypto wallet for Terra and customers’ gateway to every aspect of the Terraverse.

Users can view airdropped LUNA balance (liquid + vesting), Send & receive assets, view transaction history, and check custom token balances & NFTs. Leap is making plans to launch In-wallet staking & swaps.

Final Thoughts

Terra 2.0 kicked off building fast, and it looks like the community is not running out of steam as more launches are set to happen still.

Investors that have their funds in the project should also learn to give it time. Michael Saylor once said that an investor’s hold on an Asset should be at least four years and if less, he should not be called an “investor.”

Despite the uncertainties due to Do Kwon’s Disappearance and Silence, the Terra community is still making moves for a better way to push the project ahead.

Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency.

