Top 4 Decentralized Wallets to Integrate Terra 2.0 (LUNA)

It’s undeniable that the Terra 2.0 ecosystem is expanding daily with support and integration from DApps, NFTs, and Marketplaces. This shows that a strong community is backing the Terra v2.0 ecosystem, and many still believe in the project.
This article looks at our pick of the top four decentralized wallets that have fully integrated Terra 2.0 (LUNA) in their platforms.
1. Coin98 SuperApp
Coin98 is the world’s most popular crypto super software, created to safely and securely link a billion consumers to the crypto world. They provide a comprehensive and trustworthy ecosystem of essential services to customers worldwide, including a non-custodial, multi-chain NFT & cryptocurrency wallet, built-in DEXs, Cross-chain Bridge & DApp Browser, a robust Terminal, appealing Earn, Gift & Campaign, and Others.
Coin98 Super App, which supports several blockchains and is available on mobile, browser extensions, and website, has over 1,000,000 users globally.
Welcome #Terra 2.0 landing on #Coin98SuperApp.
Users can store, send and receive $LUNA and its token standard (CW20 tokens) easily on both iOS and Android from now on.
Update your app to the latest version and experience:
🔅 https://t.co/ClJ0C6SAYZ
🔅 https://t.co/a2SjOP5tjg pic.twitter.com/wmlwcXegP1
— Coin98 Super App (Formerly Coin98 Wallet) (@coin98_wallet) May 29, 2022
Users can quickly store, send and receive $LUNA and its token standard (CW20 tokens) on iOS and Android.
2. AtomicWallet.io
Atomic Wallet is a non-custodial decentralized cryptocurrency wallet that supports over 500 coins and tokens while also providing its customers with simplicity, security, and convenience.
Atomic Wallet connects to blockchain nodes directly and displays information about your balances, transaction history, and everything else you see in the wallet. It also allows you to conduct blockchain transactions.
The old Terra Chain will be renamed Luna Classic. The new one will be added to Atomic with the next update.
New Atomic desktop 2.43.1 is out! ⚡️
– $BSC tokens are supported
– #TERRA tokens $LUNA, $UST are added
– #1inch is available for purchasing
👉 https://t.co/fW38HXr1Jn pic.twitter.com/gUBWlDL28e
— AtomicWallet.io (@AtomicWallet) March 29, 2022
3. XDEFI Wallet
XDEFI Wallet is a multi-chain web browser extension currently available on Chrome & Brave (soon on Firefox) built for DeFi users and NFT lovers. It boosts to be the world’s only wallet with native integrations on THORChain, Ethereum + several EVM networks, and Terra.
XDEFI Wallet is a non-custodial/decentralized wallet currently supporting the following blockchains: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Polygon, Avalanche, Fantom, Arbitrum, BNB Smart Chain (BSC), BNB Beacon Chain, Terra Classic, THORChain, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin.
It plans to support many others that’d be coming soon :
Cosmos, Near, Polkadot, Solana, Terra v2, xDAI, etc.
📣 We received many questions from the community about the #Terra 2.0 integration. We hear you!
⚠️ Therefore, we will add support for $LUNA 🌕 and other Terra 2.0 🌍 assets in the next few days. We’re doing our best to push this as fast as we can!#LUNAtics #luna2 #lunaClassic
— XDEFI Wallet (@xdefi_wallet) May 28, 2022
4. Leap Wallet (Terra_Leap)
Leap is a non-custodial next-generation wallet for Terra. Their goal is for Leap to become the most user-friendly crypto wallet for Terra and customers’ gateway to every aspect of the Terraverse.
Users can view airdropped LUNA balance (liquid + vesting), Send & receive assets, view transaction history, and check custom token balances & NFTs. Leap is making plans to launch In-wallet staking & swaps.
We said we are going to build for @terra_money 2.0 and building we are 👾 $LUNA Staking is now live in-wallet! 💰
Next up: In-wallet swaps 🔜
PS – Terra Classic support has also been added.
Check balances ✅
Transfers coming soon!
Install here: https://t.co/eqSAiG7kOA pic.twitter.com/NvneDouXt0
— Leap Wallet (@leap__terra) June 2, 2022
Final Thoughts
Terra 2.0 kicked off building fast, and it looks like the community is not running out of steam as more launches are set to happen still.
Investors that have their funds in the project should also learn to give it time. Michael Saylor once said that an investor’s hold on an Asset should be at least four years and if less, he should not be called an “investor.”
Despite the uncertainties due to Do Kwon’s Disappearance and Silence, the Terra community is still making moves for a better way to push the project ahead.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency.
