Top 3 Metaverse Crypto Coins With a Unit Price Below $4 to Watch in March 2022

There are hundreds of Metaverse crypto coins on the market, and for a new trader/investor, it might be hard to figure out which ones are the real deal. Low unit prices Metaverse crypto coins are popular among traders and investors looking to accumulate a large number of tokens for a relatively low price. This article looks at the top three Metaverse crypto coins with a unit price below $4 to watch in March 2022 and beyond.
Note: The list below is ordered by the unit price, lowest to highest.
3. Theta Network (THETA) – $3.84
Launching in 2018, Theta Network (THETA) is the top Metaverse NFT launchpad platform for fully licensed and authenticated NFTs. Theta features the most prominent partnerships, including world-class icons like Katy Perry, nostalgic TV shows like The Price Is Right, etc.
Theta Network is known to have some of the hottest NFT drops on the market, with many drops selling out in minutes and instantly getting relisted for 2X-3X the price.
For example, when Katy Perry’s NFTs went live on sale last year for $100, they started selling for $300 instantly when they hit the markets within 48 hours. Users were able to get whitelisted to participate in the sale, and the lucky ones that received access made easy money if they decided to sell their NFTs for profit.
Theta is much more than just an NFT launchpad platform. It also features a streaming platform enabling users to earn TFUEL tokens for participating.
Moreover, Theta Network features a unique TNT-20 token standard similar to the popular ERC-20 and BEP-20 standards used by most projects today. Theta’s TNT-20 standard makes it easy for brands to leverage their platform and launch tokens on Theta’s Network.
The primary utility asset for Theta Network is THETA, enabling users to buy NFTs, access the latest drops, and much more.
You can buy THETA on KuCoin, Binance, Bybit, Crypto.com Exchange, and more.
2. The Sandbox (SAND) – $3.61
Launching the Alpha Season One in December 2021, The Sandbox is one of the hottest Metaverse crypto coins on the market and is currently the second-highest valued Metaverse project following Decentralnad.
The Sandbox features an RPG-style 3D Metaverse with unique experiences. The platform is known for its robust virtual real estate market, play-to-earn model, and world-class partnerships with mainstream icons like Snoop Dogg.
The Sandbox features a downloadable Desktop client, which means a better quality experience for users. One can think of The Sandbox as a hybrid between Fortnite and Minecraft, featuring a blocky-type Metaverse full of color and activities.
Suppose you’re looking to purchase LAND in the Metaverse. In that case, The Sandbox is one of the most popular options featuring a robust NFT LAND collection on OpenSea with over 20k owners spanning over 160k items. At writing, the current floor price for a LAND is 2.5ETH (roughly $8.4k).
Purchasing LAND in The Sandbox is not cheap by any means, but the investment could quickly pay for itself if you create a unique ecosystem around your LAND which can generate passive income. The possibilities are unlimited!
If you’re interested in checking out The Sandbox, the platform is hosting Alpha Season 2 currently. Head over to the official website, download the client and explore the vast world, The Sandbox. While an Alpha Season pass can be purchased to unlock all the experiences, it’s not required to check out SAND’s Metaverse.
SAND is the primary utility asset for The Sandbox, enabling users to access exclusive experiences, purchase in-game items, and stake them for rewards.
You can purchase SAND on Binance, KuCoin, Crypto.com, Kraken, Gemini, FTX, ProBit Global, Tokocrypto, MEXC, WazirX, ZB.COM, and much more.
1. Decentraland (MANA) – $2.78
Launched in February 2020, Decentrland is one of the first Metaverse crypto coins that was fully launched and is currently open for players to explore. It features an in-browser experience that users can connect to via a wallet like MetaMask and freely explore its Metaverse.
Decentraland (MANA) is free for all players; no purchase is required. If you haven’t checked it out yet, we highly recommend heading over to Decentraland’s official website and diving straight into its Metaverse. The experience is pretty basic, but it features a number of play-to-earn games where users can start earning rewards right now!
One of the most popular places to visit in Decentraland is Decentral Games’ ICE Poker casino, which features thousands of users. Keep in mind you need an ICE wearable to sit at the tables, which you can either purchase from OpenSea or rent from the delegation dashboard.
Decentraland also features the most popular virtual real estate market on OpenSea. If you’re looking to buy LAND in the Metaverse, Decentraland makes for a perfect choice. Keep in mind that the floor price for a virtual plot in Decentraland is currently 3.35ETH, roughly $11k at writing.
MANA is the utility asset for Decentaland, an ERC-20 token that is also Polygon compatible. Some utilities for MANA include purchasing NFTs, access to activities, and much more.
You can buy MANA on Coinbase, Kraken, LBank, Gate.io, Binance, Gemini, and more.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any Metaverse crypto coins.
