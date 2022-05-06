Top 3 Metaverse Crypto Coins to Buy Below $2 – May 2022

This week, the cryptocurrency markets are showing a significant price decline, making it an excellent opportunity to pick up some underrated and currently undervalued Metaverse crypto coins. This article looks at our pick of the top three Metaverse crypto coins with a unit price below $2 to watch in May 2022, ordered by the current price, lowest to highest.
3. Mines of Dalarnia (DAR) – $1.08
Launching in November 2021, Mines of Dalarnia (DAR) is an NFT-based blockchain game featuring a 2D mining experience incorporating the popular play-to-earn model into its economy.
Mines of Dalarnia revolves around users going on mining expeditions and collecting resources. Players can utilize said resources to upgrade their characters and equipment to earn further rewards.
Moreover, Mines of Dalarnia enables players to become landowners by purchasing expeditions and receiving a portion of the rewards/resources generated by other players.
Mines of Dalarnia is built on the Chromia blockchain; a relational blockchain built explicitly for Metaverse and NFT-based applications that require high on-chain interaction. The game recently launched its mainnet and is 100% free to try. We recommend making an account on the Chromia Vault and hopping on this game while it’s still in its early stages.
The primary utility asset on the platform is DAR, featuring both BEP-20 and ERC-20 versions on the BNB and Ethereum blockchain. DAR’s primary utility includes purchasing equipment, earning rewards, buying virtual real estate, etc.
You can buy DAR on Binance, Crypto.com, PancakeSwap, Gate.io, etc.
2. Decentraland (MANA) – $1.41
Launched in February 2020, Decentraland (MANA) is one of the highest-valued Metaverse crypto coins on the market right now, ranking second by market capitalization, following ApeCoin.
Decentraland is a pioneer in the Metaverse sector, featuring the most popular Metaverse for its users. It includes dozens of activities, including virtual casinos, mini-golf, clubs, mining games, etc.
Users can explore the vast Metaverse of Decentraland and interact and socialize with others in various settings. Decentraland also features a robust NFT land market, one of cryptocurrency’s most popular virtual real estate markets.
With the recent bear market, Decentraland and its plots of land are at an all-time low, making it an excellent opportunity to purchase virtual real estate in Decentraland in preparation for the next bull run.
MANA is the primary utility asset for Decentraland, powering its ecosystem and enabling users to purchase wearable NFTs, receive rewards, access exclusive activities, etc.
You can buy MANA on LBank, Coinbase, Gate.io, Gemini, Binance, etc.
1. The Sandbox (SAND) – $1.99
Launching the Alpha in December 2021, The Sandbox (SAND) is currently the third-most valued Metaverse crypto coin on the market, following APE and MANA. It’s thought of as the primary competitor to Decentralnad, featuring an RPG-enabled Metaverse best described as a hybrid between Minecraft and Fortnite.
The Sandbox incorporates the play-to-earn model into its Metaverse, which will enable players to earn significant rewards from spending time in its game.
The game is still in its alpha stages, but users can already purchase virtual real estate in The Sandbox and start building unique experiences. Like Decentraland, plots of land in The Sandbox are currently at an all-time low, making it an excellent opportunity to purchase land for cheap; for those brave enough to buy the dip.
The primary utility asset for The Sandbox is SAND, an ERC-20 token that’s also Polygon compatible. SAND can be used for exclusive access to various places, purchasing in-game assets, and staking the token on the platform for extra rewards.
You can buy SAND on KuCoin, Gemini, ZB.COM, WazirX, MEXC, Tokocrypto, Kraken, FTX, etc.
