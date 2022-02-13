Top 10 Metaverse Crypto Coins With the Highest Amount of Twitter Followers

There are hundreds of Metaverse crypto coins on the market, but only a few lead the virtual reality revolution. Looking at a project’s Twitter followers is one way to gauge its community support. This article looks at the top ten Metaverse crypto coins with the highest amount of Twitter followers, ordered by followers, lowest to highest.
10. WAX (WAXP) – 251k
Launched in December 2017, WAX is the leading blockchain for Metaverse crypto coins. It features one of the most popular Metaverse crypto games on the market, Alien Worlds, topping over 1.3 million users in the past 30 days.
WAX features a unique delegated Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism utilizing three resources: CPU, RAM, and NET. Users can stake their WAXP tokens to receive those resources and perform transactions on the blockchain.
Moreover, WAX is one of the most user-friendly blockchains featuring its WAX Cloud Wallet. Users can create a blockchain wallet in seconds and start exploring WAX’s vast ecosystem.
You can purchase WAXP on KuCoin, Binance, Bittrex, and more. In addition, traders can also purchase WAXP via credit/debit card via the WAX Cloud Wallet.
9. MOBOX (MBOX) – 270k
Launched in April 2021, MOBOX is a Binance Smart Chain Metaverse project featuring its virtual world dubbed the “MOMOverse.”
The MOMOverse features NFT-based games, a DAO, and an NFT marketplace. MOBOX is a highly underrated project due to its consistently high trading volume and robust community.
MOBOX’s main game is Block Brawler, an RPG game developer by MOBOX focusing on battle strategy. The game involves collecting equipment sets, matching skills and talents, and creating the perfect method to defeat friends and BOSSes.
You can purchase MBOX on PancakeSwap, Binance, and more.
8. Illuvium (ILV) – 271k
Launched in March 2021, Illuvium is another underrated Metaverse crypto game featuring an open-world RPG adventure game built on Ethereum. Illuvium features a unique Metaverse world filled with quests and collectible creatures called Illuvials.
The game involves collecting Illuvials, creating teams, and taking on opponents for a chance to earn ILV tokens. Check out Illuvium’s official Gameplay Reveal Trailer:
The native token to the platform is ILV, used for in-game activities and distributed as a reward for playing the game. In addition, ILV is a governance token enabling holders to shape the project’s future by voting on proposals.
You can purchase ILV on KuCoin, Binance, Poloniex, and more.
7. Star Atlas (ATLAS) – 303k
Launched in September 2021, Star Atlas is the leading Solana-based Metaverse coin featuring a strategy and space exploration game. It’s one of the most anticipated games on the market, featuring one of the most robust communities.
The Star Atlas ecosystem allows players to own virtual land and build fortunes in their Metaverse. The game involves players conquering planets and stars in their universe, providing a highly immersive and personalized experience.
While the game is in development, Star Atlas currently features a trending NFT marketplace where users can check out various structures, resources, ships, and more.
You can purchase ATLAS on Solana-based exchanges like Raydium and FTX.
6. Bloktopia (BLOK) – 349k
Launched in October 2021, Bloktopia is the leading Polygon-based Metaverse crypto coin building the world’s most advanced 3D creation engine. Bloktopia will use Unreal Engine 5, which offers unbeatable quality and immersiveness.
Bloktopia’s Metaverse will feature a 21 story skyscraper in honor of Bitcoin’s total supply of 21 million coins. Bloktopian residents are called Bloktopians, and their Metaverse will allow players to earn a living wage through real estate ownership and play-to-earn games.
In addition, Bloktopia will feature an NFT collection yet to be released. BLOK is the native ERC-20 token used as the native currency in their Metaverse for various in-game activities.
You can purchase BLOK on KuCoin and Gate.io.
5. Enjin (ENJ) – 499k
Launched in June 2018, Enjin is one of the longest-running projects in crypto, hence the massive half-million Twitter followers. Enjin features a top-rated mobile app with over 1.7 million downloads at writing.
Enjin established itself as the leader in NFTs with its highly successful marketplace. Recently, Enjin shifted its focus to the Metaverse by developing the Efinity blockchain, explicitly meant for Metaverse crypto coins and GameFi projects.
Enjin’s all-in-one ecosystem features services for businesses, developers, and individuals, and their ENJ token is a must-watch for 2022.
You can buy ENJ on Binance, KuCoin, Coinbase, and more.
4. Decentraland (MANA) – 523k
Initially launched in February 2020, Decentraland is the longest-running Metaverse offering a fully functional 3D in-browser experience with the most active community. Decentraland is the highest-valued Metaverse project at the time of writing, valued at over $5.4 billion. It only makes sense that the project has over half a million Twitter subscribers.
Decentraland’s Metaverse features dozens of places to visit, including a casino, mini-golf, various clubs, and much more. The most popular casino in Decentraland is called Decentral Games. According to recent reports, DG generated over $7.5 million in revenue over the past three months, speaking to the incredible potential of Decentraland.
MANA is the native token to Decentralnad, and users can purchase various wearable NFTs with the token. MANA is also used for multiple in-game aspects in Decentraland, including exclusive access to events and much more.
You can purchase MANA on Binance, KuCoin, Crypto.com, and more.
3. Radio Caca (RACA) – 572k
Launched in August 2021, Radio Caca is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) and a Metaverse NFT platform. It’s the exclusive manager of the Maye Musk Mystery Box NFT (Elon Musk’s Mom), one of the most popular collections on the market.
The native token to Radio Caca is called RACA and serves as the utility asset in RACA’s Universal Metaverse. The USM is a 3D world featuring play-to-earn blockchain games. It will feature a Google Earth-like UI where users can zoom in on various places and travel instantaneously wherever they’d like.
RACA’s flagship game is Metamon, featuring the popular play-to-earn model built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). In-game assets in Metamon are tokenized as NFTs, enabling full ownership for players.
You can purchase RACA on Uniswap, Gate.io, PancakeSwap, and more.
2. The Sandbox (SAND) – 828k
Launching its Alpha in December 2021, The Sandbox is the second-most valued Metaverse crypto coin on the market featuring a 3D RPG-style Metaverse with an active LAND economy.
For those looking to capitalize on the emerging virtual real estate market, The Sandbox makes for a perfect choice when purchasing LAND. It’s considered one of the safest investments, with major investment groups like Softbank investing $93 million in The Sandbox in recent news.
The native token to The Sandbox is called SAND and is utilized for various in-game activities and enables access to exclusive experiences. SAND is the main competitor to Decentraland’s MANA, with the main difference being that The Sandbox features a desktop client while Decentralnad is an in-browser experience.
You can purchase SAND on Binance, Crypto.com, Uniswap, KuCoin, and more.
1. Axie Infinity (AXS) – 911k
Launched in March 2018, Axie Infinity is one of the first play-to-earn Metaverse games that enabled players to earn a living wage by participating in their economy. It is no surprise that Axie Infinity features the most Twitter followers as it has the most robust community.
The game involves players breeding Axies, Pokemon-inspired creatures with various attributes. Each Axie is an NFT, which means players have full ownership of their Axies. Players can earn AXS tokens by completing quests, defeating bosses, taking on battles, and much more.
Players are required to purchase an Axie on the platform’s NFT marketplace. There are many Axies available, some costing as low as $30 and some prices at over $300. At the time of writing, there have been over 55k Axies sold within the past 24 hours, speaking to the sheer scale of their ecosystem.
You can purchase AXS on Binance, Gemini, KuCoin, and more.
